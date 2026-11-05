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Food & Drink

Brewing For A Cause to Support Animal Friends

6 days ago
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Animal Friends will host Brewing For A Cause at Velum Fermentation on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, featuring unlimited beer tastings from local breweries and homebrewers, a large raffle, local vendors, and food for purchase to support animals in need. Tickets are available at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/brewing-for-a-cause-2, and questions can be sent to info@brewingforacause.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Animal Friends

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