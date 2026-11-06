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🍽️ Pittsburgh Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pittsburgh’s food scene is busy and hiring across kitchens, dining rooms, and management. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and good perks, this week has some solid options.
Demi-Sous Chef
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Hands-on kitchen leadership role supporting the Head and Sous Chef with daily operations, training cooks, and keeping service smooth. Comes with flexible schedule, free food, uniforms, employee discounts, paid time off, and growth into kitchen management.
Bartender – LongHorn Steakhouse
- Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location plus tips
Bar role with a big national restaurant group, mixing drinks and handling full menu service in a busy, upbeat setting. Offers weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving & Christmas, and broad employee discounts.
Shift Supervisor – University of Pittsburgh
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: University of Pittsburgh, 3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260
- Type: Full-time (and part-time options)
- Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour
Campus dining leadership role directing a team during your shift, handling training, schedules, and quality checks. Includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision for full-time, retirement plan, discounts, wellness programs) and ongoing training with room to grow.
Host
- Employer: Duo's Taqueria
- Location: East Liberty, Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Part-time or Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00–$26.00 per hour
Front-of-house role at a modern Mexican spot inspired by Mexico City, greeting guests and managing reservations and the flow of the dining room. Offers flexible scheduling, paid time off, and employee discounts in a guest-focused, team-oriented setting.
General Manager – Pittsburgh Market, Leadership Pipeline
- Employer: Primanti Bros.
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $68,000–$85,000 base salary + monthly performance bonus
High-impact leadership role running a Primanti Bros. restaurant, developing teams and driving sales for a classic Pittsburgh brand. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, paid vacation & sick time, cell phone reimbursement, and car allowance.
Server/Bartender – Events
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time, in-person (approx. 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour
Hybrid role serving food and drinks at events, from setting up spaces to bartending and guest service. Good fit if you like variety, can stay organized, and are comfortable with POS systems, basic math, and fast-paced banquet or catering-style work.
Server – Eat'n Park
- Employer: Eat'n Park Restaurants
- Location: 5100 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Classic family restaurant server job with a long-standing local company focused on guest smiles and teamwork. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, training programs, and a 20% discount across their brands.
Area Coach – Multi-Unit Leader
- Employer: Pizza Hut
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multi-unit, travel between restaurants)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Multi-unit leadership role overseeing several restaurants, coaching managers, and driving operations, sales, and people performance. Includes paid vacation, health/dental/vision, company-paid life & disability, education assistance, early wage access, 401(k), plus tech and vehicle allowances.
Front of House Manager – Sienna Mercato
- Employer: Burnt Orange Restaurant Group (Sienna Mercato)
- Location: Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $55,000 per year
Floor-focused management role in a high-volume downtown restaurant, leading FOH staff, managing guest experience, and keeping service smooth during busy shifts. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, employee meal discounts, and a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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