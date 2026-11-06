🍽️ Pittsburgh Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pittsburgh’s food scene is busy and hiring across kitchens, dining rooms, and management. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and good perks, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on kitchen leadership role supporting the Head and Sous Chef with daily operations, training cooks, and keeping service smooth. Comes with flexible schedule, free food, uniforms, employee discounts, paid time off, and growth into kitchen management.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Bar role with a big national restaurant group, mixing drinks and handling full menu service in a busy, upbeat setting. Offers weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving & Christmas, and broad employee discounts.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: University of Pittsburgh, 3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour

Campus dining leadership role directing a team during your shift, handling training, schedules, and quality checks. Includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision for full-time, retirement plan, discounts, wellness programs) and ongoing training with room to grow.

Employer: Duo's Taqueria

Location: East Liberty, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time or Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00–$26.00 per hour

Front-of-house role at a modern Mexican spot inspired by Mexico City, greeting guests and managing reservations and the flow of the dining room. Offers flexible scheduling, paid time off, and employee discounts in a guest-focused, team-oriented setting.

Employer: Primanti Bros.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $68,000–$85,000 base salary + monthly performance bonus

High-impact leadership role running a Primanti Bros. restaurant, developing teams and driving sales for a classic Pittsburgh brand. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, paid vacation & sick time, cell phone reimbursement, and car allowance.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person (approx. 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour

Hybrid role serving food and drinks at events, from setting up spaces to bartending and guest service. Good fit if you like variety, can stay organized, and are comfortable with POS systems, basic math, and fast-paced banquet or catering-style work.

Employer: Eat'n Park Restaurants

Location: 5100 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Classic family restaurant server job with a long-standing local company focused on guest smiles and teamwork. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, training programs, and a 20% discount across their brands.

Employer: Pizza Hut

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multi-unit, travel between restaurants)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Multi-unit leadership role overseeing several restaurants, coaching managers, and driving operations, sales, and people performance. Includes paid vacation, health/dental/vision, company-paid life & disability, education assistance, early wage access, 401(k), plus tech and vehicle allowances.

Employer: Burnt Orange Restaurant Group (Sienna Mercato)

Location: Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $55,000 per year

Floor-focused management role in a high-volume downtown restaurant, leading FOH staff, managing guest experience, and keeping service smooth during busy shifts. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, employee meal discounts, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.