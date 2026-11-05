Baldwin Borough Police holding November food drive

The Baldwin Borough Police Department, in partnership with Baldwin Borough, is holding a food drive in November to help local families in need. Residents can drop off non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, seasonings, and other pantry staples at the Baldwin Borough Police Department lobby, 3344 Churchview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15227, with donations accepted through Tuesday, 2026-12-01.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Baldwin Borough