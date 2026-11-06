🏗️ Pittsburgh Engineering Roles with Multiple $90K+ Opportunities

Pittsburgh’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options in water, tunnels, and high‑tech facilities. If you’re a civil, structural, or geotech pro, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Delve Underground

Delve Underground Location: Pittsburgh, PA (office-based with field work and travel)

(office-based with field work and travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,443 – $94,683 per year

Work on tunnels, shafts, excavation support, and underground infrastructure from local pipeline crossings to national mega-projects. Great fit if you have a BS in civil/geotechnical/geological engineering, EIT (or close to it), and you like a mix of design and field work.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Pittsburgh, PA / Northeast US or Canada (hybrid/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,700 – $102,700 per year

Join a global team designing advanced semiconductor and industrial facilities, handling structural analysis and design under a structural lead. Best for engineers with a BS in civil (structural focus), EIT, 2+ years’ experience, and familiarity with US building codes.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Pittsburgh, PA / Northeast US (hybrid/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,400 – $125,600 per year

Higher-level structural role on the same advanced tech projects, with more ownership and some leadership/mentoring of junior staff. Ideal if you have a BS in civil (structural), PE/PEng, 4+ years’ experience, and strong skills in steel and concrete design plus analysis software.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Pittsburgh, PA (flexible with telework; East-Central Water Team)

(flexible with telework; East-Central Water Team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $185,000 per year

Lead planning, design, and construction projects for industrial and municipal water/wastewater clients, from data centers to manufacturing and power. Great for licensed PEs with 8+ years’ consulting experience in industrial water, strong process/mechanical understanding, and a desire to mentor and shape strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.