⚖️ Several Pittsburgh Legal & Compliance Roles, Many $100K+

Pittsburgh’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators and compliance pros. If you’ve got bar admission or mortgage experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Ascendion (for a regional litigation & business law firm)

Ascendion (for a regional litigation & business law firm) Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$300,000/year

Focus: Product liability, mass torts, personal injury, complex civil litigation

This role is for an attorney with 4+ years’ experience who wants to manage all phases of product liability litigation, from investigation and research to depositions, hearings, mediation, and trial. You’ll also advise clients on risk management, compliance, recalls, and liability exposure, with full benefits, flexible schedule, PTO, and vacation.

Employer: Law Firms

Location: Pittsburgh, PA / Philadelphia, PA / New Jersey (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$375,000/year + bonus and benefits

Focus: Product liability defense for manufacturers, distributors, and commercial entities

Handle product liability defense matters from initial evaluation through resolution or trial, including pleadings, motions, briefs, discovery, and strategy. Ideal for attorneys with 3–5+ years of litigation experience and PA bar in good standing, looking for high-end defense work plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Corporate, M&A, transactional work

Join a growing corporate practice group as a junior corporate attorney, assisting on M&A, entity formation, governance, restructurings, and commercial contracts. Open to attorneys with 1+ year of experience or recently barred in Pennsylvania with strong academics and interest in corporate practice; includes health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an AM 200 firm)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong base + quarterly bonuses (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Focus: Labor & employment litigation and counseling

Work on high-level employment law and litigation matters with direct client contact, courtroom exposure, and a clear path to advancement and potential shareholder status. Best for attorneys with 4+ years of labor & employment experience, offering a flexible hybrid schedule (2 days from home), comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, and manageable billables.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$145,000/year

Focus: General liability and insurance defense

Seasoned general liability attorney role handling a full caseload of personal injury, premises liability, and related insurance matters from intake through trial, arbitration, or resolution. Requires 3–5+ years of civil litigation experience with strong trial, mediation, and arbitration skills; offers hybrid work, health, dental, vision, PTO, tech allowance, bonus, and more.

Employer: Dollar Bank

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (On-site, 100%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Mortgage servicing compliance and quality control

Support mortgage and consumer loan compliance by reviewing FHA and conventional servicing files, producing monthly QC and HMDA reports, and checking TRID compliance on loan estimates and closing disclosures. Great fit for candidates with 1+ year in mortgage or consumer lending, strong attention to detail, and solid Excel/Microsoft Office skills.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.