🎓 Pittsburgh Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Tutor Roles Open

Pittsburgh’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to college classrooms. If you like helping people learn, there’s a mix of part-time, full-time, and leadership roles to check out.

Employer: KEFTutoring, LLC

KEFTutoring, LLC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (East End, in-person at homes & public spaces)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $22–$32/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Woman-owned local tutoring company; you’ll work 1:1 with high school students on grammar, essays, and AP Lit/Language with a flexible schedule and a lot of independence.

Employer: KEFTutoring, LLC

KEFTutoring, LLC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (East End, in-person at homes & public spaces)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $22–$32/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Tutor high school U.S. and World History for a local, women-led company, with a flexible schedule and the chance to really connect content to students’ lives.

Employer: Eckerd Connects – Pittsburgh Job Corps

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Highland Drive campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Teach future Clinical Medical Assistants in the Job Corps program, with low-cost health insurance, 19 days PTO in year one, 11 holidays, retirement match, and the chance to “make more than a living, make a difference.”

Employer: UPMC / University of Pittsburgh Physicians

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead a long-standing, ACGME-accredited EM residency across multiple UPMC sites; ideal for a board-certified EM physician with residency leadership experience who wants to shape training, curriculum, and research.

Employer: Substitute Teacher Service (Woodland Hills SD)

Location: Edgewood Elementary, near Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Temporary (through Dec. 18)

Pay: $175/day

Why it’s worth a look: Short-term role supporting students with autism and developmental disabilities; must hold any PA teaching certification, and you’ll get 401(k), employee discounts, and referral program access.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Southside, Northside & Oakland centers)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.65–$18.20/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work with little ones in licensed centers, with medical/dental/vision, paid time off, 401(k), and access to free CDA or college degree programs to grow your early childhood career.

Employer: Chatham University

Location: On campus, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time, Adjunct (Spring 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Teach a 3-credit intro biology lecture (no lab) for first-year biology/neuroscience majors, M/W/F 11:00–11:50 AM; great fit if you have at least a master’s in biology and want focused teaching hours.

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead a child care center, manage and coach teachers, partner with families, and grow enrollment, with access to discounted child care, health benefits, wellness programs, and PTO.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.