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🌿 Pittsburgh Agriculture & Environment Jobs – Multiple Openings
Pittsburgh has some solid green and animal-care roles right now, from hands-on field work to safety and pet care. If you like being outdoors, working with animals, or protecting the environment, these are worth a look.
EHS Coordinator
- Employer: BEA Sensors Americas
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead safety and environmental efforts at a manufacturing site, working with operations, quality, HR, and global EHS teams. You’ll handle inspections, OSHA/EPA compliance, training, incident investigations, and help build an ISO 14001-ready environmental management system and carbon-reduction program.
Pet Sitter
- Employer: Merry Puppins LLC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (East End & Fox Chapel)
- Type: Part-time, W-2 employee
- Pay: About $14–$20 per hour (paid per assignment after training; $14/hr during first 2 weeks)
Professional in-home care for dogs, cats, and small pets—this is steady, scheduled work, not gig app jobs. Great if you love animals and want flexible, meaningful hours with paid training, PTO, and a healthcare reimbursement benefit.
Environmental Field-Testing Technician
- Employer: Alliance Technical Group
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel to customer sites)
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
- Pay: $20–$22 per hour
Outdoor, travel-heavy role doing stack emissions testing at industrial sites—perfect if you’re science- or mechanically minded and like hands-on work at heights. Comes with paid travel, per diem, overtime potential, profit-sharing bonuses, and a full benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.