🌿 Pittsburgh Agriculture & Environment Jobs – Multiple Openings

Pittsburgh has some solid green and animal-care roles right now, from hands-on field work to safety and pet care. If you like being outdoors, working with animals, or protecting the environment, these are worth a look.

Employer: BEA Sensors Americas

BEA Sensors Americas Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead safety and environmental efforts at a manufacturing site, working with operations, quality, HR, and global EHS teams. You’ll handle inspections, OSHA/EPA compliance, training, incident investigations, and help build an ISO 14001-ready environmental management system and carbon-reduction program.

Employer: Merry Puppins LLC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (East End & Fox Chapel)

Type: Part-time, W-2 employee

Pay: About $14–$20 per hour (paid per assignment after training; $14/hr during first 2 weeks)

Professional in-home care for dogs, cats, and small pets—this is steady, scheduled work, not gig app jobs. Great if you love animals and want flexible, meaningful hours with paid training, PTO, and a healthcare reimbursement benefit.

Employer: Alliance Technical Group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel to customer sites)

(travel to customer sites) Type: Full-time, entry-level

Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Outdoor, travel-heavy role doing stack emissions testing at industrial sites—perfect if you’re science- or mechanically minded and like hands-on work at heights. Comes with paid travel, per diem, overtime potential, profit-sharing bonuses, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.