🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups has a unique story and is ready to meet the right family.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – Pets in Foster (East End, 6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA)

Phone: (412) 345-7300

Personality & notes:

Described as having a beautiful soul and being very sweet and affectionate

and being very Loves attention and will happily flop around for pets and love

Came in as a stray , so the team is still getting to know her

, so the team is still getting to know her Seems to enjoy calm dog companions and does not like rowdy play

If you’re looking for a gentle, loving companion who enjoys a quieter dog friend, Patricia could be your match.

👉 Meet Patricia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality & notes:

Came in as a stray and is still a bit shy and unsure of new surroundings

and is still a bit of new surroundings Needs time to warm up , but becomes a total lovebug once he trusts you

, but becomes a once he trusts you Enjoys gentle pets and treats

and Will do best with patience, love, and only positive reinforcement

Very food-motivated – snacks are the way to his heart!

Bergamot is perfect for someone who enjoys helping a shy dog blossom into a confident best friend.

👉 Meet Bergamot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality & notes:

Surrendered when his owner could no longer care for him

Reported to have done well living with children

Very affectionate with everyone he meets

with everyone he meets Has been around other dogs but can be fearful of new dog friends Any dog siblings should be laid-back and easygoing

Reportedly housetrained and crate trained

Described as pretty easy to walk on leash

Chico sounds like a loving family dog who’s ready to start his next chapter with you.

👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $170

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – North

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality & notes:

Returned after her owner passed away

Was known as the beloved neighborhood dog All the kids adored her , and she adored them back

Shows interest in other dogs but would be more comfortable as the only dog in the home Prefers to keep doggy playdates outside her house

Loves everybody and everything and thinks every human is her best friend

Ashley is a social butterfly who would thrive as the center of attention in a loving home.

👉 Meet Ashley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Norwegian Elkhound / German Shepherd Dog mix

Norwegian Elkhound / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsburgh, PA)

Personality & notes:

Good around children (lives with a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old)

(lives with a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old) Spayed and up-to-date on shots (per owner)

and (per owner) Can be a little hyper at times , as many young dogs are

, as many young dogs are Has never bitten the owner or their children, per the listing

Ella is a young, energetic girl who could be a great fit for an active home that enjoys training and playtime.

👉 Meet Ella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pittsburgh area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed shelter or owner to ask questions, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.