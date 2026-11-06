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Pittsburgh

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pittsburgh

8 days ago

Pittsburgh has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups has a unique story and is ready to meet the right family.

Patricia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCGPr_1GoQ4ny400
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Adult (about 5 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream
  • Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – Pets in Foster (East End, 6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA)
  • Phone: (412) 345-7300

Personality & notes:

  • Described as having a beautiful soul and being very sweet and affectionate
  • Loves attention and will happily flop around for pets and love
  • Came in as a stray, so the team is still getting to know her
  • Seems to enjoy calm dog companions and does not like rowdy play

If you’re looking for a gentle, loving companion who enjoys a quieter dog friend, Patricia could be your match.
👉 Meet Patricia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bergamot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyStl_1GoQ4ny400
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East
  • Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality & notes:

  • Came in as a stray and is still a bit shy and unsure of new surroundings
  • Needs time to warm up, but becomes a total lovebug once he trusts you
  • Enjoys gentle pets and treats
  • Will do best with patience, love, and only positive reinforcement
  • Very food-motivated – snacks are the way to his heart!

Bergamot is perfect for someone who enjoys helping a shy dog blossom into a confident best friend.
👉 Meet Bergamot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKZQH_1GoQ4ny400
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East
  • Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality & notes:

  • Surrendered when his owner could no longer care for him
  • Reported to have done well living with children
  • Very affectionate with everyone he meets
  • Has been around other dogs but can be fearful of new dog friends
    • Any dog siblings should be laid-back and easygoing
  • Reportedly housetrained and crate trained
  • Described as pretty easy to walk on leash

Chico sounds like a loving family dog who’s ready to start his next chapter with you.
👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ashley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJVZb_1GoQ4ny400
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
  • Adoption Fee: $170
  • Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – North
  • Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality & notes:

  • Returned after her owner passed away
  • Was known as the beloved neighborhood dog
    • All the kids adored her, and she adored them back
  • Shows interest in other dogs but would be more comfortable as the only dog in the home
    • Prefers to keep doggy playdates outside her house
  • Loves everybody and everything and thinks every human is her best friend

Ashley is a social butterfly who would thrive as the center of attention in a loving home.
👉 Meet Ashley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIZa2_1GoQ4ny400
  • Breed: Norwegian Elkhound / German Shepherd Dog mix
  • Age: Young (about 9 months)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $300
  • Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsburgh, PA)

Personality & notes:

  • Good around children (lives with a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old)
  • Spayed and up-to-date on shots (per owner)
  • Can be a little hyper at times, as many young dogs are
  • Has never bitten the owner or their children, per the listing

Ella is a young, energetic girl who could be a great fit for an active home that enjoys training and playtime.
👉 Meet Ella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pittsburgh area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed shelter or owner to ask questions, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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