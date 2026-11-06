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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups has a unique story and is ready to meet the right family.
Patricia
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – Pets in Foster (East End, 6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA)
- Phone: (412) 345-7300
Personality & notes:
- Described as having a beautiful soul and being very sweet and affectionate
- Loves attention and will happily flop around for pets and love
- Came in as a stray, so the team is still getting to know her
- Seems to enjoy calm dog companions and does not like rowdy play
If you’re looking for a gentle, loving companion who enjoys a quieter dog friend, Patricia could be your match.
👉 Meet Patricia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bergamot
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East
- Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215
Personality & notes:
- Came in as a stray and is still a bit shy and unsure of new surroundings
- Needs time to warm up, but becomes a total lovebug once he trusts you
- Enjoys gentle pets and treats
- Will do best with patience, love, and only positive reinforcement
- Very food-motivated – snacks are the way to his heart!
Bergamot is perfect for someone who enjoys helping a shy dog blossom into a confident best friend.
👉 Meet Bergamot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chico
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East
- Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215
Personality & notes:
- Surrendered when his owner could no longer care for him
- Reported to have done well living with children
- Very affectionate with everyone he meets
- Has been around other dogs but can be fearful of new dog friends
- Any dog siblings should be laid-back and easygoing
- Reportedly housetrained and crate trained
- Described as pretty easy to walk on leash
Chico sounds like a loving family dog who’s ready to start his next chapter with you.
👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ashley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $170
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – North
- Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215
Personality & notes:
- Returned after her owner passed away
- Was known as the beloved neighborhood dog
- All the kids adored her, and she adored them back
- Shows interest in other dogs but would be more comfortable as the only dog in the home
- Prefers to keep doggy playdates outside her house
- Loves everybody and everything and thinks every human is her best friend
Ashley is a social butterfly who would thrive as the center of attention in a loving home.
👉 Meet Ashley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ella
- Breed: Norwegian Elkhound / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 9 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsburgh, PA)
Personality & notes:
- Good around children (lives with a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old)
- Spayed and up-to-date on shots (per owner)
- Can be a little hyper at times, as many young dogs are
- Has never bitten the owner or their children, per the listing
Ella is a young, energetic girl who could be a great fit for an active home that enjoys training and playtime.
👉 Meet Ella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pittsburgh area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed shelter or owner to ask questions, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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