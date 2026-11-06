🐱 Friendly Pittsburgh Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Pittsburgh has some very sweet cats hoping for a second chance at a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your life, these kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - North

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Tony is a handsome, quirky boy who is still finding his voice in a big, sometimes scary world. He has a funny habit of grumbling when he’s happy, and he absolutely loves pets and giving head butts.

He previously lived with another cat and can go home with his sister Didi if you’re looking for a ready-made pair. If you want a friendly cat with a unique personality, Tony might be your guy.

👉 Meet Tony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - North

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Didi is a very friendly little lap cat who came in with her best friend Tony when their owners could no longer keep cats. She loves to curl up and relax with her people.

She previously lived with a 2-year-old child, so she may do well in another home with kids. She lived with Tony and may be open to a home with other cats. If you’d like to double the love, consider adopting Didi and Tony together.

👉 Meet Didi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red/White

Orange or Red/White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Mr. Nice Guy really lives up to his name. He came in as a stray and has been sweet and affectionate from day one. He loves to roll around, give headbutts, and soak up attention.

Because he was a stray, it’s not known how he feels about kids or other animals, but the shelter can help with tips on slow, safe introductions. If you want a loving, people-focused cat, Mr. Nice Guy is ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Mr. Nice Guy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Button is just as cute as her name. This 7-month-old was brought in as a stray and is ready to trade street life for a safe, comfy home. She’s curious, playful, and full of kitten energy, so you’ll never be bored with her around.

If you’re looking for a young cat who will keep you laughing and on your toes, Button could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pittsburgh, PA area, consider visiting Humane Animal Rescue (North and East locations) or calling (412) 345-7300 ext.215 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.