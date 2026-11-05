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Pittsburgh

Downtown Pittsburgh 2026 holiday season announced

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2ekL_1GoNQthE00

Downtown Pittsburgh will host its 2026 Holiday Season with events marking 65 years of Highmark Light Up Night®, featuring Grammy Award–winning artist Daya. Event details and holiday activities are listed at downtownpittsburgh.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by DowntownPitt

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