🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Pittsburgh Today

Pittsburgh neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from solid wood furniture to kids’ toys. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

A mix of free wood furniture and household items in Greenfield, Pittsburgh, PA. All are porch pickup with no holds, so it’s first come, first served.

Included items:

Round clawfoot table – 48" diameter, solid oak , sturdy pedestal base, includes hardware for assembly

– 48" diameter, , sturdy pedestal base, includes hardware for assembly Lighted glass display case – described as heavy , so bring help if needed

– described as , so bring help if needed Folding card table

Toybox

Small side table

Pottery jug

Vintage rug beater

Location: Porch pickup in Greenfield, Pittsburgh, PA

Condition: Mixed; details given for some items (solid oak table, heavy display case).

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Two brown leather armchairs made by Hooker are available for free in Regent Square East, Pittsburgh, PA.

Details:

Quantity: 2 matching armchairs

2 matching armchairs Material: Leather

Leather Color: Brown

Brown Condition: Used, with wear and tear , but described as very comfortable

Used, with , but described as Pickup: You must pick them up (no delivery offered)

Location: Regent Square East, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A neighbor in O'Hara, Pittsburgh, PA has put out free toys as a curb alert.

Details:

Type: Mixed toys (exact types not listed)

Mixed (exact types not listed) Pickup style: Curb alert – items are out at the curb

Curb alert – items are out at the curb Special note: Please leave the totes; only take the toys inside them

Location: 709 Jackson Street, O'Hara, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pittsburgh tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.