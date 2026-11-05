📋 Pittsburgh Admin Jobs with Multiple Office & Nonprofit Roles

Pittsburgh has some solid admin openings right now, from schools to nonprofits to a fun pet-care front desk. If you like keeping things organized and people happy, these are worth a look.

Employer: North Hills School District

North Hills School District Location: Administration Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, 12-month, Secretarial/Clerical

Pay: $20.30/hour, 7.5 hours/day, 260 days/year

Schedule: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. , one-hour unpaid lunch

, one-hour unpaid lunch Benefits: Individual health, dental, vision (nominal contribution), option to waive health for cash, PTO + emergency days + vacation, 15 paid holidays, PSERS retirement

Support the Director of Pupil Services with data, reports, IEP systems, budgets, and big projects. Good fit if you have at least two years of secretarial experience, can juggle multiple tasks, and are comfortable with Google Suite and school systems.

Employer: The Dog Stop

The Dog Stop Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (listed): Opportunity for advancement, employee discounts, paid time off

Be the friendly face at a busy dog daycare, boarding, and grooming spot—greeting pups and owners, handling check-ins/check-outs, phones, emails, and payments. Great for someone who loves dogs, has front desk or customer service experience, and can stay calm and organized in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh

Location: 1405 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Type: Full-time, onsite, Monday–Friday

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (for regular full-time): Medical (choice of plans), free dental & vision, PTO & holidays, paid parental leave, 403(b) with employer match, tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness support, disability & life insurance, and more

Handle gift processing, donor acknowledgments, fundraising reports, and database work to support the organization’s fundraising goals. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with data and donor CRMs, and want your admin skills to support kids and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.