🚌 Pittsburgh Transportation Jobs with Multiple OTR & Local Openings

Pittsburgh is busy on the roads right now, and there are solid options whether you want local, regional, or long‑haul miles. Here are several transportation roles hiring around the city.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.75/hour

Work outdoors riding along with a UPS driver, helping deliver packages in local neighborhoods. Great if you want a short-term, active job with excellent weekly pay and no driving required.

Location: Based in Chicago, hiring from Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $0.75 CPM, around 3,000 miles/week, paid weekly

OTR reefer position running steady freight in newer Freightliner Cascadias. Good fit if you want consistent miles, modern equipment, and are comfortable as a 1099 contractor.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Chicago-based operation)

Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator

Pay: 88% of weekly gross, typically $10,000–$14,000 gross/week

Run OTR across all 48 states under the company’s authority with no forced dispatch. Ideal if you own your truck and want high earning potential plus the option to use your own reefer or rent one.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Chicago-based operation)

Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator

Pay: Earn 88% of weekly gross, about $10,000–$14,000 gross/week

Very similar OTR reefer setup with all 48 states, no forced dispatch, and trailer rental available if you don’t have a reefer. A match for experienced CDL-A owners wanting strong revenue and dispatch support.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Regional North)

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: $1,425–$1,600 per week, $0.67–$0.72 per mile + quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500)

Run 100% no-touch dry van in the Northeast and be home every weekend. Late-model trucks come loaded with extras (fridge, microwave, TV, APU), plus full benefits after 60 days and paid orientation.

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year, 2,600–3,000 miles/week + bonuses

Haul 99% no-touch refrigerated freight across the lower 48 with a day of home time for each week out. Includes medical, dental, vision, pet and rider policy, and late-model equipment.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PennDOT)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Seasonal full-time (Oct 2026–Mar 2027)

Help keep state roads safe with hands-on highway and sign maintenance, working 7:00 AM–3:00 PM with varied days. Good for those who like physical outdoor work and want to get a foot in the door with state employment and its benefits.

Employer: Homeland Transport Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (OTR)

Type: Full-time, long-distance

Pay: $1,500–$3,200 per week

Drive a 14–16 ft Conestoga truck on OTR and local routes—no CDL required. Great option if you have commercial driving experience and want strong weekly pay without a tractor-trailer CDL.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Chicago-based OTR)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $0.75 CPM, paid weekly

Run OTR reefer freight in 2022–2023 Freightliner trucks with inverters and refrigerators. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers who like life on the road and want contractor-style pay.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could lock in your next route or seasonal gig.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.