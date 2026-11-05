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📣 Pittsburgh Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles
Pittsburgh’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level training programs to six-figure director roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Account Executive (International Trade Consulting)
Employer: Mohawk Global
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Sell international trade consulting services, speak at industry events, and work with clients on CBP regulatory compliance. Great fit if you have deep customs/trade knowledge and love a consultative, relationship-driven sales role.
Director of Sales and Marketing
Employer: BEA Sensors Americas
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead sales, customer service, and technical service across the Americas for an industrial/automation business. You’ll own regional strategy, key OEM relationships, and a large customer-facing team.
Employee Benefits Account Manager (Mid–Large Market)
Employer: The Jonus Group (recruiting for a client)
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time, hybrid after ramp-up
Salary: $80,000–$110,000 base + bonuses
Manage employee benefits accounts with 250+ lives, focusing on medical plans and ICRAs. Ideal if you have 5+ years of benefits account management and an active Life & Health license.
Account Executive – B2B Digital Marketing
Employer: Hibu
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid field + home)
Type: Full-time
Earnings: Year 1 OTE around $93K; Year 2 OTE $106K–$125K, uncapped commissions
Sell digital marketing solutions to small businesses with base salary plus uncapped and residual commissions. Strong training, clear promotion paths, and lots of in-field client time.
Customer Experience Senior Manager, Strategy, Growth, and Transformation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 0–50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,600–$338,300
Lead Qualtrics-based customer experience strategy and implementations for government and public sector clients. Senior-level role for someone with 8+ years in CX/experience management and deep Qualtrics expertise.
Business Development Manager (BioPharma Partnerships)
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (office, Mon–Fri)
Type: Full-time
Salary (reference range for OH): $92,900–$139,400 + bonus
Drive biopharma collaborations around HLA typing and transplant diagnostics. You’ll structure and negotiate complex deals with pharma partners and manage strategic alliances, with ~20% travel.
Refinish Americas Business Strategy & Marketing Director
Employer: PPG
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (General Office), hybrid (Mon–Thu in office, Fri flex)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own strategy, product portfolio, and marketing for PPG’s Automotive Refinish business in the Americas. Heavy focus on digital transformation, customer engagement, and leading a multi-function team.
Strategic Marketing Analyst – Coating Services
Employer: PPG
Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Troy, MI (hybrid, Mon–Thu in office, Fri flex)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like data and strategy: you’ll own market intelligence, customer and industry segmentation, and competitive analysis to guide growth for PPG’s Coating Services.
Entry Level Sales Specialist Opportunity (Customer Experience Pathway)
Employer: Year Up United
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (training + internship at BNY Mellon)
Type: Training program / volunteer classification
Stipend: $525/week during internship phase
One-year or less job training program for young adults without a bachelor’s degree, focused on customer experience, banking, and sales. Includes skills training, internship, coaching, and job placement support.
Sales Engineer – Flat Sales
Employer: SMS group
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend engineering and sales in the metals industry, scoping service projects and tuning combustion and furnace systems on-site. Good for someone technical who likes being in steel plants and with customers.
Media Sales Account Executive
Employer: WTAE Hearst Pittsburgh
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Sell TV and digital advertising to local businesses and agencies. You’ll prospect, negotiate rates, and grow revenue, with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Director – Marketing (Digital and Web Strategy)
Employer: Wesco
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $139,693–$244,463 annually
Lead Wesco’s global web, search, content, and martech strategy (Marketo, AEM, Magento, etc.). Senior B2B digital leader role owning the marketing tech stack, SEO/SEM, and content architecture.
Manager, Commercial Engagement
Employer: PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid or Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support business development for rare disease therapies by leading RFPs, capabilities decks, and finalist presentations. Great if you have 3+ years in specialty pharmacy or healthcare BD and like client-facing project work.
HVAC Inside Sales Support Representative
Employer: Deckman Company
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (South Fayette)
Type: Full-time, office-based (Mon–Fri, 7:30–4:00)
Salary: Competitive, not listed
Entry-level inside sales support role with a clear path to inside/outsides sales or sales engineer. You’ll handle quotes, orders, and customer questions while learning HVAC products.
Life Sciences Market Access Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel ~30%+)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $128,000–$252,500
Consulting role focused on pricing, reimbursement, and payer strategy for pharma/biotech and med device clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in market access or life sciences strategy.
Business Development Representative
Employer: Proofpoint
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid – 4 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level-friendly BDR role in cybersecurity. You’ll prospect, qualify leads, and work closely with sales using tools like Salesforce and Outreach, with strong training and growth paths.
Relationship Manager III – Private Bank Connect
Employer: PNC
Location: Pittsburgh, PA or within PNC Private Bank footprint
Type: Full-time, in-office
Salary: Not listed
Business development role managing an existing book of high-net-worth clients via phone (warm leads). You’ll look for investment and banking opportunities and grow relationships nationwide.
Enterprise Major Account Manager
Employer: Fortinet
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel in territory)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior enterprise sales role selling Fortinet’s security platform into large, complex accounts. Best for someone with 8+ years selling to major enterprises and at least 2 years in network security.
Business Development Representative – AT&T B2B
Employer: Tier 1 Marketing
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $800–$1,200 per week
Work face-to-face with local businesses selling AT&T business services. Includes hands-on B2B sales training, a flexible schedule, and performance-based advancement.
Producer Associate
Employer: Gallagher
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level producer track in insurance brokerage. You’ll learn to develop new business, support client relationships, and grow into a full producer role with strong training and benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a recruiter contact you can reach out to.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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