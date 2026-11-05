📣 Pittsburgh Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles

Pittsburgh’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level training programs to six-figure director roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Mohawk Global

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell international trade consulting services, speak at industry events, and work with clients on CBP regulatory compliance. Great fit if you have deep customs/trade knowledge and love a consultative, relationship-driven sales role.

Employer: BEA Sensors Americas

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales, customer service, and technical service across the Americas for an industrial/automation business. You’ll own regional strategy, key OEM relationships, and a large customer-facing team.

Employer: The Jonus Group (recruiting for a client)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, hybrid after ramp-up

Salary: $80,000–$110,000 base + bonuses

Manage employee benefits accounts with 250+ lives, focusing on medical plans and ICRAs. Ideal if you have 5+ years of benefits account management and an active Life & Health license.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid field + home)

Type: Full-time

Earnings: Year 1 OTE around $93K; Year 2 OTE $106K–$125K, uncapped commissions

Sell digital marketing solutions to small businesses with base salary plus uncapped and residual commissions. Strong training, clear promotion paths, and lots of in-field client time.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 0–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600–$338,300

Lead Qualtrics-based customer experience strategy and implementations for government and public sector clients. Senior-level role for someone with 8+ years in CX/experience management and deep Qualtrics expertise.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (office, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary (reference range for OH): $92,900–$139,400 + bonus

Drive biopharma collaborations around HLA typing and transplant diagnostics. You’ll structure and negotiate complex deals with pharma partners and manage strategic alliances, with ~20% travel.

Employer: PPG

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (General Office), hybrid (Mon–Thu in office, Fri flex)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own strategy, product portfolio, and marketing for PPG’s Automotive Refinish business in the Americas. Heavy focus on digital transformation, customer engagement, and leading a multi-function team.

Employer: PPG

Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Troy, MI (hybrid, Mon–Thu in office, Fri flex)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like data and strategy: you’ll own market intelligence, customer and industry segmentation, and competitive analysis to guide growth for PPG’s Coating Services.

Employer: Year Up United

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (training + internship at BNY Mellon)

Type: Training program / volunteer classification

Stipend: $525/week during internship phase

One-year or less job training program for young adults without a bachelor’s degree, focused on customer experience, banking, and sales. Includes skills training, internship, coaching, and job placement support.

Employer: SMS group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend engineering and sales in the metals industry, scoping service projects and tuning combustion and furnace systems on-site. Good for someone technical who likes being in steel plants and with customers.

Employer: WTAE Hearst Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell TV and digital advertising to local businesses and agencies. You’ll prospect, negotiate rates, and grow revenue, with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Wesco

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,693–$244,463 annually

Lead Wesco’s global web, search, content, and martech strategy (Marketo, AEM, Magento, etc.). Senior B2B digital leader role owning the marketing tech stack, SEO/SEM, and content architecture.

Employer: PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid or Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support business development for rare disease therapies by leading RFPs, capabilities decks, and finalist presentations. Great if you have 3+ years in specialty pharmacy or healthcare BD and like client-facing project work.

Employer: Deckman Company

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (South Fayette)

Type: Full-time, office-based (Mon–Fri, 7:30–4:00)

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Entry-level inside sales support role with a clear path to inside/outsides sales or sales engineer. You’ll handle quotes, orders, and customer questions while learning HVAC products.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel ~30%+)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000–$252,500

Consulting role focused on pricing, reimbursement, and payer strategy for pharma/biotech and med device clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in market access or life sciences strategy.

Employer: Proofpoint

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid – 4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level-friendly BDR role in cybersecurity. You’ll prospect, qualify leads, and work closely with sales using tools like Salesforce and Outreach, with strong training and growth paths.

Employer: PNC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA or within PNC Private Bank footprint

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Business development role managing an existing book of high-net-worth clients via phone (warm leads). You’ll look for investment and banking opportunities and grow relationships nationwide.

Employer: Fortinet

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel in territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior enterprise sales role selling Fortinet’s security platform into large, complex accounts. Best for someone with 8+ years selling to major enterprises and at least 2 years in network security.

Employer: Tier 1 Marketing

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800–$1,200 per week

Work face-to-face with local businesses selling AT&T business services. Includes hands-on B2B sales training, a flexible schedule, and performance-based advancement.

Employer: Gallagher

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level producer track in insurance brokerage. You’ll learn to develop new business, support client relationships, and grow into a full producer role with strong training and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a recruiter contact you can reach out to.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.