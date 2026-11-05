🚔 Multiple Pittsburgh Security & Safety Jobs, Up to $23/hr

Pittsburgh has a steady flow of security and safety openings right now, from entry-level guard roles to a full-time HSE manager in construction. If you like keeping people safe (and don’t mind being on your feet), these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.75/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

This role is all about visible patrols, greeting people, and keeping a bank site calm and secure. Good fit if you like steady afternoon/evening hours and working with the public.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.75/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Day-shift roving patrol with strong customer service and report writing. Great if you want a weekday, office-hours style security job.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.75/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Overnight patrol and customer support, with a focus on calm incident response and detailed logging. Ideal if you prefer night shifts and quieter buildings.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.75/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Daytime patrols and front-line customer service at a bank site. Good for early risers who want a mix of weekend and weekday hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pittsburgh, PA (transportation-related site)

(transportation-related site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Perfect side gig: weekend-only patrols at a transportation location, with the option to pick up extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pittsburgh, PA (retail/mall)

(retail/mall) Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Fri–Sat, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Armed patrol at a retail site, focused on visible presence and incident response. Requires Act 235 and a concealed carry permit in PA.

Employer: St. Moritz Security Services, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh and surrounding area

Type: Part-time, Flex, Overnight

Pay: $19.00/hour

Covers multiple sites on 2nd and 3rd shift, with both foot and vehicle patrols. Best for experienced guards with a reliable car who like variety and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Richard (construction general contractor)

(construction general contractor) Location: Pittsburgh, PA (project site)

(project site) Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible

Pay: Competitive salary (based on experience)

Senior safety role overseeing accident prevention plans, site inspections, training, and compliance on construction projects. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and a 2‑month paid sabbatical at 10 years.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.