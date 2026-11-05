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Pittsburgh
🚔 Multiple Pittsburgh Security & Safety Jobs, Up to $23/hr
4 days ago
Pittsburgh has a steady flow of security and safety openings right now, from entry-level guard roles to a full-time HSE manager in construction. If you like keeping people safe (and don’t mind being on your feet), these are worth a look.
Security Officer Unarmed Patrol – Client Service
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.75/hour
- Schedule: Wed–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM
This role is all about visible patrols, greeting people, and keeping a bank site calm and secure. Good fit if you like steady afternoon/evening hours and working with the public.
Security Professional Unarmed – Financial Center (Roving Patrol)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.75/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Day-shift roving patrol with strong customer service and report writing. Great if you want a weekday, office-hours style security job.
Security Officer Full-Time – Customer Support (Overnight)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.75/hour
- Schedule: Tue–Sat, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM
Overnight patrol and customer support, with a focus on calm incident response and detailed logging. Ideal if you prefer night shifts and quieter buildings.
Security Officer Unarmed Patrol – Customer Support
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (financial institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.75/hour
- Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Daytime patrols and front-line customer service at a bank site. Good for early risers who want a mix of weekend and weekday hours.
Security Officer – Part Time Weekend Afternoons
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (transportation-related site)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour
- Schedule: Sat–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Perfect side gig: weekend-only patrols at a transportation location, with the option to pick up extra shifts through their app.
ARMED Security Patrol – Retail
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (retail/mall)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
- Schedule: Fri–Sat, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM
Armed patrol at a retail site, focused on visible presence and incident response. Requires Act 235 and a concealed carry permit in PA.
2nd & 3rd Shift Security Flex Officers
- Employer: St. Moritz Security Services, Inc.
- Location: Pittsburgh and surrounding area
- Type: Part-time, Flex, Overnight
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Covers multiple sites on 2nd and 3rd shift, with both foot and vehicle patrols. Best for experienced guards with a reliable car who like variety and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
HSE Manager I (Health, Safety & Environmental)
- Employer: Richard (construction general contractor)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (project site)
- Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible
- Pay: Competitive salary (based on experience)
Senior safety role overseeing accident prevention plans, site inspections, training, and compliance on construction projects. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and a 2‑month paid sabbatical at 10 years.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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