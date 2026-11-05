🏭 Pittsburgh Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Pittsburgh’s making things again—from medical devices to space hardware. Here are several solid manufacturing roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Location: Pittsburgh (Cheswick), PA

Type: Full-time (likely 2nd or 3rd shift)

Salary: $76,200 – $127,000 per year

Lead a team on the shop floor, mainly in machining, with possible assembly or welding oversight. This is a good fit if you have strong machining and leadership experience and can work back shifts; comes with PTO, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, health benefits, and an employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Near Earth Autonomy

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive; based on qualifications)

Hands-on role building and testing advanced robotic and aerospace systems—think precision cable harnesses, PCB rework, and opto-electro-mechanical assemblies. Great if you like variety, R&D-style work, and want to grow with cutting-edge autonomous flight tech; includes 401(k) and health, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: ZOLL Cardiac Management Solutions

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Listed as Internship (hourly production role)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Assembly and material handling work on life-saving cardiac medical devices in a fast-paced, team setting. Good for those with at least 1 year of electro‑mechanical production or materials handling experience who can stand, lift, and keep pace on a flow line.

Employer: Voyager Technologies, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Pay: $31 – $45 per hour (base range)

Build and test high‑reliability cable harnesses and electromechanical assemblies for spacecraft and defense systems. Ideal if you have 2–4+ years with soldering, crimping, test equipment, and can read wiring diagrams; offers flexible time off, strong medical coverage, 401(k) with match, and wellness perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.