🧑‍💼 Pittsburgh HR & Recruiting Jobs with Multiple Remote Options

Pittsburgh is busy hiring in HR and recruiting right now, from global talent leaders to fully remote agency roles. If you’re great with people and strategy, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: PPG

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (HQ, relocation eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead global talent management for a 44,000-employee, 70+ country company. You’ll own succession planning, talent philosophy, mobility programs, and a global talent team, with in-person work Mon–Thu and remote Flexible Fridays.

Employer: Matthews International

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive enterprise talent strategy, succession planning, and leadership development. This role designs learning programs, runs performance and talent reviews, and leads a team focused on building a strong, diverse leadership pipeline.

Employer: Beacon Hill

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission

Full-cycle recruiting for temp/contract roles in the local market. Great if you like sales + people work, want unlimited earning potential, and enjoy a fast-paced, metrics-driven environment with clear promotion paths.

Employer: Jobot

Location: Remote from Pittsburgh, PA (work anywhere in U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $500,000 per year (base + commission/bonuses)

Agency recruiting focused on legal roles, working a full desk with national clients. Fully remote, every other Friday off, unlimited PTO, and high-end benefits with access to Jobot’s AI tools and tech stack.

Employer: Jobot

Location: Remote from Pittsburgh, PA (work anywhere in U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $500,000 per year (base + commission/bonuses)

Similar setup to the Legal Recruiter role, but focused on Accounting & Finance talent. Ideal if you have 2+ years of agency experience and want big earning upside plus remote flexibility and strong tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire across multiple HR and recruiting specialties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.