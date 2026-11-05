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🧑💼 Pittsburgh HR & Recruiting Jobs with Multiple Remote Options
Pittsburgh is busy hiring in HR and recruiting right now, from global talent leaders to fully remote agency roles. If you’re great with people and strategy, there’s a lot to explore.
Global Head of Talent Management
Employer: PPG
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (HQ, relocation eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead global talent management for a 44,000-employee, 70+ country company. You’ll own succession planning, talent philosophy, mobility programs, and a global talent team, with in-person work Mon–Thu and remote Flexible Fridays.
Sr. Manager – Global Talent and Organizational Development
Employer: Matthews International
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Drive enterprise talent strategy, succession planning, and leadership development. This role designs learning programs, runs performance and talent reviews, and leads a team focused on building a strong, diverse leadership pipeline.
Staffing Consultant – Agency Recruiter
Employer: Beacon Hill
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission
Full-cycle recruiting for temp/contract roles in the local market. Great if you like sales + people work, want unlimited earning potential, and enjoy a fast-paced, metrics-driven environment with clear promotion paths.
Legal Recruiter – 100% Remote
Employer: Jobot
Location: Remote from Pittsburgh, PA (work anywhere in U.S.)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $500,000 per year (base + commission/bonuses)
Agency recruiting focused on legal roles, working a full desk with national clients. Fully remote, every other Friday off, unlimited PTO, and high-end benefits with access to Jobot’s AI tools and tech stack.
Accounting & Finance Recruiter – 100% Remote
Employer: Jobot
Location: Remote from Pittsburgh, PA (work anywhere in U.S.)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $500,000 per year (base + commission/bonuses)
Similar setup to the Legal Recruiter role, but focused on Accounting & Finance talent. Ideal if you have 2+ years of agency experience and want big earning upside plus remote flexibility and strong tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire across multiple HR and recruiting specialties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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