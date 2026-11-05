🏥 Pittsburgh Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $250K+

Pittsburgh’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to flexible travel and remote roles, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.

Here are several solid openings around Pittsburgh, PA worth a look:

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, couples, and family counseling, doing full biopsychosocial assessments, DSM diagnoses, and evidence-based therapy (in person + telehealth). Great if you want a clinical role with a supportive team and solid EHR tools.

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time / PRN, travel between senior communities

Salary: Not listed

Work with older adults on mobility, safety, and independence as part of an integrated therapy/wellness model. Flexible schedules, no late nights, and access to CEUs and growth paths make this nice for work–life balance.

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Help patients choose frames and lenses, interpret prescriptions, and handle adjustments and repairs. Good fit if you like patient-facing work with benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

(Note: Another AEG Optician posting is essentially the same role, so only one is listed here.)

Employer: ARMStaffing

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Level 1 Trauma Center)

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: Approx. $2,680 per week (40 hrs, 4×10 evening shifts; call + weekends)

High-acuity CVOR tech role covering cardiac robotics, LVAD, heart transplant, and multiple surgical specialties. Ideal for experienced CVOR travelers (2+ years) who want strong pay and big-hospital experience.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: Approx. $2,760 per week (40 hrs, 4×10 evening shifts; guaranteed hours)

Join the CVOR team as a cardiovascular OR tech with industry-leading travel pay and benefits. Great if you want flexibility, bonuses, and one-on-one recruiter support.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time (~29 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Retail pharmacy tech role filling prescriptions, handling insurance, and helping patients with medication questions. Includes structured training, potential certification support, and access to dental, vision, discounts, and other benefits depending on hours.

(Note: A second CVS Pharmacy Tech posting is nearly identical; only one is listed.)

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Location: West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Join a 23-bed ED at a four-time Magnet® hospital known for burn and OB-GYN care. You’ll provide full-scope ED nursing, lead in a team setting, and have access to AHN’s growth, education, and specialty certification support.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Pittsburgh VA, Cardiology Service

Type: Full-time, days (8:00–4:30, some weekends)

Salary/Benefits: VA Nurse Total Rewards (competitive pay, federal pension, 401k w/ up to 5% match, ~50 days PTO/year)

Cardiology NP role managing acute and chronic cardiac patients, ordering/interpreting tests, prescribing, and running clinics (in-person + telehealth). Strong fit if you want stable federal benefits and to focus on heart failure, arrhythmias, and general cardiology for Veterans.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (various settings)

Type: Full-time, hybrid schedule

Salary: Not listed

Work across outpatient and inpatient cardiology, ordering and interpreting advanced diagnostics, managing acute issues, and coordinating complex care. Great for PAs who want specialty experience, procedures, and a mix of clinic and hospital work.

Employer: UPMC Shadyside

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, daylight with occasional weekends/holidays

Pay: MLS starting at $28.90/hour

Bonus: Sign-on up to $15,000 (for those who qualify)

Work in a state-of-the-art automated testing lab doing moderate and high complexity testing, QC, and instrumentation. Nice if you want steady day shift, growth, and a big sign-on.

Employer: UPMC Presbyterian / University of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, academic faculty

Salary: Rank and pay commensurate with experience

Lead and direct multi-hospital clinical chemistry labs, provide consults, teach trainees, and pursue research. Includes faculty appointment, relocation up to $10,000, 6 weeks vacation + CME, and strong retirement/benefits.

Employer: Helping Hands Family – Autism Services

Location: North Hills / McCandless (Pittsburgh area)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19 – $22/hour (plus 20% differential for evenings/Saturdays)

Provide 1:1, play-based ABA therapy to children with autism in clinic, home, or community settings. Includes paid RBT training and exam, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear growth paths toward BCBA.

Employer: Cherokee Federal

Location: Pittsburgh, PA MEPS (on-site)

Type: Full-time, government contract

Salary Range: $208,000 – $250,000

Perform detailed medical evaluations for military applicants, review records and tests, and determine fitness per DoD standards. Good for physicians wanting predictable clinical work, strong pay, and federal-contract experience (U.S. citizenship and active license required).

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Remote (U.S.-based, Eastern Time collaboration)

Type: Full-time, 100% remote with some travel

Salary: $250K+ (location and experience dependent)

Senior medical leadership role guiding cellular therapy and transfusion programs, overseeing regulated cell products, and serving as regional medical director. Ideal for MD/DOs board-certified in Transfusion Medicine or Hem/Onc with cell therapy experience.

Employer: UPMC St. Margaret

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Lead an outpatient pain management clinic, overseeing staff, budgets, quality, and patient flow while still practicing clinically as needed. No weekends, holidays, or call—great for experienced RNs ready for leadership with a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: UPMC

Location: UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. with rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Support PT/OT/SLP teams with patient transport, setup, basic activities, and clerical tasks. Good entry-level role if you have a high school diploma and want to get your foot in the rehab or therapy world.

Employer: Not specified (lab employer)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay Range: $25.52 – $30.73/hour

Perform testing across chemistry, hematology, micro, blood bank, and more, including ELISA, PCR, and molecular work. Includes relocation assistance, so it’s attractive if you’re open to moving into the city or nearby.

Employer: Clinical Collections & Coordination Co.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (field-based)

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor (10–30 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $22 – $24/hour + mileage

Travel to patient sites to draw blood, label and prepare specimens, and handle documentation. Great if you’re an experienced phlebotomist who wants flexible, mobile work instead of a fixed clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too. Keep your resume handy and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.