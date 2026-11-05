👔 Pittsburgh Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Pittsburgh’s leadership job market is busy right now, from healthcare strategy to AI data centers and heavy industry. If you’re ready for your next big move, these roles span corporate, public sector, tech, and construction.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 0–50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $171,600 – $338,300

Deadline: 12/01/2026

Lead multiple AI- and automation-focused HR/IT projects for Fortune 500 clients as Deloitte’s senior Moveworks leader. You’ll own client relationships, manage large teams, and drive growth in a high-visibility, high-compensation consulting role.

Employer: Highmark Health

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid T/W/Th in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Shape Highmark’s “Living Health” strategy, working directly with executives on major enterprise initiatives. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in strategy/healthcare who wants impact across payer, hospital, and care delivery.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading solution architecture for global asset servicing, investment management, and digital banking platforms. You’ll set standards, govern architecture, manage risk, and mentor architects across complex, enterprise-scale systems.

Employer: Allegheny County

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (County Office Building)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $150,000 per year

Run the Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System for 12,000+ participants, overseeing benefits, staff, board support, and compliance. Great fit for leaders with public pension, benefits, or government administration experience; county residency required within 1 year.

Employer: Xylem

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel to plants)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 + bonus

Lead high-impact manufacturing programs like plant closures/openings, consolidations, and product line transfers for a global water technology company. Ideal for leaders with 8+ years in manufacturing/operations who enjoy complex, multi-site transformations.

Employer: Encore Technologies

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own client success and program management for complex IT services and managed services engagements. You’ll be the central coordinator across engineers, vendors, and clients—perfect for a PMP-certified leader who loves structure and communication.

Employer: CEI

Location: Downtown Pittsburgh, PA (620 Liberty Ave)

Type: Long-term contract

Long-term Pay: $44 – $53/hr W2 + optional benefits

Support application migration and modernization projects by coordinating meetings, managing Jira, and tracking dependencies. Good fit if you have an IT background and want a hands-on, delivery-focused role with potential for extension or conversion.

Employer: GHR Healthcare

Location: 100% Remote (U.S.) – Pittsburgh-based employer

Type: 18-month contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead a large-scale Epic implementation across multiple workstreams, from planning through go-live and stabilization. Best for senior healthcare IT leaders with 10+ years in IT PM and 5+ years leading enterprise Epic programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Deadline: 12/16/2026

Help clients build and launch digital products across web, iOS, and Android, working with engineers, designers, and data teams. Great for someone with 4+ years in digital product strategy/management who enjoys roadmapping and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Richard (general contractor)

(general contractor) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible)

Lead complex federal and healthcare construction projects from startup through closeout, including P&L, schedule, and subcontractor management. Ideal for 10–20 year GC veterans with hard-bid, federal, and hospital project experience.

Employer: UFC GYM (franchise)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Oversee a UFC Gym location, leading trainers, driving personal training revenue, and keeping members engaged. Comes with 401(k), health insurance, PTO, free gym membership, and recertification perks—great for certified fitness pros ready to manage a team.

Employer: Higley Construction (100% Employee-Owned)

Location: Hybrid; Cleveland preferred, but Pittsburgh, PA considered

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Corporate-level role owning CPM scheduling standards and oversight across all projects, with heavy Primavera P6 and Last Planner® focus. Perfect for someone with 15+ years in commercial construction and deep scheduling expertise who wants ESOP ownership and strong benefits.

Employer: Global metals technology company (via Mural Group )

Global metals technology company (via ) Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Pittsburgh area)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: Not listed

Own capital equipment projects for a world-renowned metals plant and technology provider, acting as the main client liaison from contract to commissioning. Great for PMs with heavy industrial or metals experience who want direct customer ownership and travel to plants.

Employer: Bitdeer (NASDAQ: BTDR)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multi-site U.S. portfolio)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple AI data center builds (hundreds of MW) from the owner’s side, including liquid-cooled AI halls, power interconnection, and commissioning. A fit for senior mission-critical leaders with 12+ years in data centers/large-scale construction and multi-site experience.

Employer: BNY

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive; exact base listed on BNY posting (not in this excerpt)

Build and lead an operations team for BNY’s Banking-as-a-Service platform, covering ACH, checks, wires, and debit card operations. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in financial operations and deep payments experience who want to shape a new platform.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.