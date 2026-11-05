🛒 Pittsburgh Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pittsburgh’s retail and customer support scene is busy right now—lots of options from mall fashion to healthcare call centers. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping things moving.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in-store)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$21/hr base + up to ~$18K/yr commission (top earners $65K–$75.5K+)

If you love tech and sales, this role offers strong commissions, day‑one benefits, tuition help, and big discounts on Verizon services. Expect a fast pace, ongoing training, and a set 40‑hour week with evenings/weekends.

Employer: DTLR, Inc.

Location: Robinson Mall, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run a fashion‑forward store: lead hiring, training, merchandising, and shrink control while driving sales. Great fit if you’ve got at least a year of retail management and like coaching a team in a busy mall setting.

Employer: Apple

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Apple Retail)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’re the go‑to tech and business solutions expert on the sales floor, mentoring teammates and helping business customers choose the right Apple setup. Ideal if you have retail/sales experience and love staying on top of tech trends.

Employer: GNC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, hourly supervisory

Pay: Not listed (eligible for individual sales incentives)

Fast‑track program to your own store, with heavy focus on coaching, sales, and health & wellness. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and strong employee discounts.

(Note: A second GNC SMIT posting is essentially the same role, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: ConnectiveRx

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,600–$69,700/yr + bonus potential

Lead a team of about 15 in a “white glove” healthcare call center, helping patients access prescription copay programs. Good match if you have healthcare/call center leadership experience and like process improvement.

Employer: UPMC Health Plan

Location: Hybrid – within 50 miles of Pittsburgh or Erie, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.70/hr

Phone‑based role helping members understand benefits, claims, and billing in a high‑volume call center. Comes with paid training, full benefits, growth path, and hybrid work—great if you’re tech‑savvy and calm under pressure.

Employer: BNY

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary listed in job posting (exact range not in this summary)

Client service and transaction support role in loan operations, with a mix of analytics, reporting, and process improvement. Best for those with a bachelor’s degree and a few years in financial services or brokerage/loan ops.

Employer: Staples

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Based on experience; bonus eligible

Lead the print & marketing center, coach a small team, and work directly with customers on custom print projects. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, full benefits, and strong store discounts.

Employer: Industrial Scientific (Fortive)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office‑based order management and support for safety/gas detection products, including late shifts up to 8 pm and holidays. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with Oracle and Salesforce, and like solving issues by email and phone.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Location: South Hills Village, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry‑level leadership role acting as floor supervisor—opening/closing, POS, visual displays, and coaching associates. Nice step up if you’re a strong sales associate ready for your first leadership position.

Employer: Altar’d State

Location: Ross Park Mall, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Competitive base pay (exact rate not listed)

Seasonal sales role focused on guest experience, styling, and keeping the store beautiful. Includes associate discount, 401(k) with match, and a very people‑focused culture—great for holiday cash and retail experience.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: Not listed

Overnight stock role handling produce and grocery tasks while the store is closed. No diploma required; you’ll stock, rotate, unload trucks, and set displays—perfect if you like independent work and night shifts.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 9010 Frankstown Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support daily store operations, supervise associates, handle cash, and help with merchandising and cleanliness. Good fit if you have some retail leadership experience and want flexible hours plus benefits eligibility.

Employer: Target

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hr starting (up to $37.40/hr range)

Lead an early‑morning team handling stocking, pricing, and presentation while driving guest experience. Strong pay, solid benefits, and leadership experience across operations and people management.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: The Mall at Robinson, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run a Kay store end‑to‑end: sales, coaching, inventory, and customer outreach in a relationship‑driven jewelry environment. Best for experienced retail leaders who enjoy consultative selling and building repeat clientele.

Employer: Altar’d State

Location: Ross Park Mall, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Competitive base pay (exact rate not listed)

Seasonal support role similar to Brand Rep—guest service, register, floor set, and merchandising. Includes discounts and 401(k) with match; nice option if you want flexible seasonal hours in a fashion‑forward store.

Employer: H&M

Location: The Mall at Robinson, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Hourly, non-exempt, seasonal/contract

Pay: $14.50/hr

Front‑of‑house fashion role helping customers with styling, fitting rooms, and checkout while keeping the floor stocked and on‑trend. Includes staff discount across H&M Group brands and access to H&M’s incentive program.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Specialize in the Paint department—help customers choose colors and products, tint/mix paint, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)

Location: 402 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15/hr

Outdoor, active role greeting customers, selling unlimited wash memberships, and doing quality checks on vehicles. Offers pay raises tied to training, paid vacation, free wash membership, and 50% off retail.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.