🤝 Pittsburgh Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Pittsburgh’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up across disability support, legal advocacy, and recovery work. If you like helping people one-on-one, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership options here.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Morgan & Morgan, P.A. Location: Pittsburgh, PA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a great starter role if you want to grow into a Case Manager job at a large consumer-rights law firm. You’ll handle new client calls, open case files, request records, and learn the legal support side from the ground up, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and holidays for full-time staff.

Employer: PA Connecting Communities (PACC)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (community-based)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support people with intellectual disabilities and autism as they prepare for and keep competitive community jobs. You’ll help with resumes, job searches, on-the-job training, and workplace skills while working closely with families, schools, and the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Employer: PA Connecting Communities (PACC)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA – South Hills community homes

Type: Full-time (exempt, some on-call)

Salary: Not listed

Lead and oversee community homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or autism. This role mixes direct impact and leadership: supervising staff, ensuring regulatory compliance, and building individualized programs that support independence and community inclusion.

Employer: PA Connecting Communities (PACC)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA – South Hills

Type: Full-time and Part-time options

Salary: Not listed

Use your behavioral health skills to design and guide Behavior Support Plans for people with intellectual disabilities and autism. You’ll do assessments, train staff, respond to crises, and coordinate with families and community partners to support positive behavior and quality of life.

Employer: Unity Recovery

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in-person at Recovery Community Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,000–$55,000/year

Lead a team of peer specialists at a drop-in Recovery Community Center that supports people in or seeking recovery and re-entry. You’ll supervise staff, manage schedules and data, build community partnerships, and still provide some direct peer support, with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.