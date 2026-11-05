🎨 Pittsburgh Arts & Design Jobs With Multiple Open Roles

Pittsburgh’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for designers who like tech and problem‑solving. Here are a couple of solid roles if you want to blend design with data, AI, or engineering.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Pittsburgh, PA (or Arlington, VA)

(or Arlington, VA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,200 – $67,000

Work on technical reports, site plans, and architectural drawings for federal programs while using Illustrator, InDesign, and PowerPoint every day. Great fit if you have 3+ years of design experience, can get a U.S. Secret clearance, and want strong benefits plus a mix of print and digital work in a fast-paced, collaborative team.

Employer: ServiceLink

Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Dallas, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design for AI-powered products that streamline mortgage workflows across web, mobile, and conversational interfaces. Ideal if you have 4+ years in product design, experience with AI/automation or conversational UX, and want to shape how AI agents and intelligent workflows feel for real users.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tune your portfolio or resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.