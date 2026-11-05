🏗️ Pittsburgh Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Pittsburgh’s engineering scene is busy right now, from public sector roles to cutting‑edge private firms. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in A&E.

Employer: Gensler

Gensler Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite, collaborative studio)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range noted as market-based, not listed in ad

Design and deliver aviation, higher ed, hospitality, mixed-use, and workplace projects with a global design firm. Ideal if you have 6–10 years in commercial architecture and are strong in Revit and 3D tools.

Employer: GFT

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 (DOE, location)

Work on geotechnical design for power, transit, rail, highway, and water projects, with field work and travel. Great fit for 0–3 years’ experience, a BS in Civil Engineering, and interest in foundations, slopes, and subsurface exploration.

Employer: Avinyaa Technologies, LLC. (supporting an industrial client)

(supporting an industrial client) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level role (about 6+ years) focused on steel and reinforced concrete for oil & gas, LNG, chemical plants, and terminals. You’ll use STAAD.Pro or similar to design pipe racks, equipment foundations, and other heavy industrial structures.

Employer: Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus-eligible principal level)

Top‑rung leadership role overseeing geotechnical and construction materials testing projects. You’ll drive business development, client relationships, QA/QC, and mentor junior staff at an employee-owned (ESOP) firm.

Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design plumbing and fire protection systems (sanitary, water, gas, storm, medical gas) for small to mid-size commercial projects. Best for someone with 3–5 years’ plumbing design, plus Revit and AutoCAD skills, looking to join a “Best Place to Work” office.

Employer: Programmers.io

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite; also hiring in Austin, TX)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end material flow and warehouse design with AGVs, conveyors, robotics, ASRS, and simulation tools like FlexSim. Great for engineers with 5+ years in industrial/factory automation and strong AutoCAD/SolidWorks and Lean background.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid or remote within PA/WV/OH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,550 – $125,725

Design protection and control for substations from 12kV to 500kV, including one-lines, schematics, and wiring diagrams. Good fit if you have 2+ years P&C design or testing, want PE support and training, and like utility/renewable power work.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – DEP

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid, up to 3 days/week telework)

Type: Full-time, state government

Salary: Not listed; state pay with full benefits

Lead the Surface Permitting Section for oil and gas, supervising engineers and guiding permit decisions that protect land and water. Requires a PE license and strong environmental or project engineering experience, plus access to robust state benefits and leave.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.