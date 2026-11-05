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Pittsburgh
🏗️ Pittsburgh Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Pittsburgh’s engineering scene is busy right now, from public sector roles to cutting‑edge private firms. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in A&E.
Technical Designer – Mid-Level
- Employer: Gensler
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite, collaborative studio)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range noted as market-based, not listed in ad
Design and deliver aviation, higher ed, hospitality, mixed-use, and workplace projects with a global design firm. Ideal if you have 6–10 years in commercial architecture and are strong in Revit and 3D tools.
Entry Level Geotechnical Engineer
- Employer: GFT
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 (DOE, location)
Work on geotechnical design for power, transit, rail, highway, and water projects, with field work and travel. Great fit for 0–3 years’ experience, a BS in Civil Engineering, and interest in foundations, slopes, and subsurface exploration.
Civil / Structural Engineer (Industrial)
- Employer: Avinyaa Technologies, LLC. (supporting an industrial client)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior‑level role (about 6+ years) focused on steel and reinforced concrete for oil & gas, LNG, chemical plants, and terminals. You’ll use STAAD.Pro or similar to design pipe racks, equipment foundations, and other heavy industrial structures.
Principal Engineer (Geotechnical)
- Employer: Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates, Inc.
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus-eligible principal level)
Top‑rung leadership role overseeing geotechnical and construction materials testing projects. You’ll drive business development, client relationships, QA/QC, and mentor junior staff at an employee-owned (ESOP) firm.
Plumbing Designer
- Employer: Allen + Shariff Corporation
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design plumbing and fire protection systems (sanitary, water, gas, storm, medical gas) for small to mid-size commercial projects. Best for someone with 3–5 years’ plumbing design, plus Revit and AutoCAD skills, looking to join a “Best Place to Work” office.
Material Flow Engineer – Factory & Warehouse Design
- Employer: Programmers.io
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite; also hiring in Austin, TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end material flow and warehouse design with AGVs, conveyors, robotics, ASRS, and simulation tools like FlexSim. Great for engineers with 5+ years in industrial/factory automation and strong AutoCAD/SolidWorks and Lean background.
Substation Protection and Controls Engineer
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid or remote within PA/WV/OH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,550 – $125,725
Design protection and control for substations from 12kV to 500kV, including one-lines, schematics, and wiring diagrams. Good fit if you have 2+ years P&C design or testing, want PE support and training, and like utility/renewable power work.
Environmental Engineer Manager – Oil & Gas Permitting
- Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – DEP
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid, up to 3 days/week telework)
- Type: Full-time, state government
- Salary: Not listed; state pay with full benefits
Lead the Surface Permitting Section for oil and gas, supervising engineers and guiding permit decisions that protect land and water. Requires a PE license and strong environmental or project engineering experience, plus access to robust state benefits and leave.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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