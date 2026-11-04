⚡ Pittsburgh Utilities Jobs with $30–$160K+ Pay – Multiple Roles

Pittsburgh’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, from power lines to EV chargers to water systems. Here are several solid, hands-on roles if you like being in the field and working with real equipment.

Employer: Orbital Engineering, Inc.

Orbital Engineering, Inc. Location: Pittsburgh, PA / Western Pennsylvania (on-site, travel to project sites)

(on-site, travel to project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $160,000/year

Lineman role focused on overhead electrical distribution and acting as an Electrical Construction Coordinator for utility projects around Greater Pittsburgh. You’ll plan and oversee line construction and maintenance, handle safety checks, permits, materials, and daily reports for long-term projects. Requires 5+ years construction/maintenance experience, valid driver’s license, and comfort working on active utility sites.

Employer: Pearce Services (a CBRE company)

(a CBRE company) Location: Pittsburgh, PA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $23 – $32/hour + overtime and after-hours call bonuses

Hands-on EV charging station role doing testing, troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance on Level 2 and DC fast chargers. Great fit if you have 2+ years electrical/EVSE or utility energy experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and like working outdoors with a company vehicle, tools, PPE, and paid port-to-port travel time provided.

Employer: Xylem

Location: Based near Pittsburgh, heavy travel across U.S. & Canada

Type: Full-time, 75%+ travel

Full-time, Starting Pay: From $33/hour

Field role supporting municipal water treatment and industrial controls systems—PLCs, HMIs, SCADA, VFDs, pumps, and instrumentation. You’ll install, commission, and troubleshoot advanced water/wastewater equipment, with 4 weeks PTO, health benefits, retirement programs, and a chance to work on critical water projects.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings. Don’t wait too long; good field roles in utilities tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.