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Pittsburgh
🏗️ Pittsburgh Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles From $68K–$245K
2 days ago
Pittsburgh’s engineering scene is busy right now, from power utilities to VR hardware. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Systems Engineer, Data Systems (Reality Labs)
- Employer: Meta
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $173,000–$245,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits
Own end-to-end hardware system architecture for next‑gen AR/VR data collection platforms, working with teams on eye tracking, hand tracking, holograms, and more. Ideal if you have 8+ years in complex hardware systems and want to shape future AR/VR devices.
Engineer 1, Project Engineering – Electrical
- Employer: Baker Hughes
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite, Mon–Fri 8–5)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility and full benefits)
Support design and delivery of electrical systems for large energy and industrial projects, from concept through execution. Good fit if you have a BS in Electrical Engineering and ~3 years’ experience and want strong benefits and global project exposure.
Application Engineer – Thermal Solutions
- Employer: Chromalox (Electrical Thermal Solutions, Spirax Group)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Analyze industrial heating applications and design custom thermal solutions while supporting sales and design engineering. Open to early‑career and experienced engineers with a technical degree (EE/ME/ChemE preferred) who like customer-facing, quote-and-design work.
Civil BIM Coordinator – Engineering Support
- Employer: RK&K
- Location: Remote or office-based in approved U.S. locations (supports Pittsburgh work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Civil BIM and digital delivery standards across transportation, water, and public infrastructure projects using Bentley and Autodesk tools. Great for a civil/BIM pro (5–10+ years) who wants to drive AI, digital twins, and model‑based delivery firmwide.
Senior Technical Service Manager – Commercial Architecture
- Employer: ms consultants, inc.
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Columbus, OH (hybrid/remote options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and mentor an architectural team delivering commercial building projects (retail, office, municipal, more). Best for a seasoned Registered Architect or PE who enjoys team leadership, quality standards, and expanding technical services.
Remote Survey Manager (Licensed)
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for client)
- Location: Fully remote in Pennsylvania
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run survey operations across multiple teams, from ALTA and boundary surveys to construction staking, all from home in PA. You’ll need ~8+ years’ experience, strong Civil 3D skills, and ideally PLS or LSIT.
Senior Field Service Engineer – US Remote
- Employer: Bloom Engineering Company (a Wabtec Company)
- Location: Remote, based near Pittsburgh, heavy U.S. travel (up to 80%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,900–$98,200/year + potential bonus + benefits
Commission and troubleshoot industrial combustion and heating systems for steel, aluminum, and other heavy industries. Ideal for a hands‑on engineer (ME/EE/ChemE, 5+ years field service) who likes travel and being the go‑to technical expert on site.
Professional Land Surveyor (PLS)
- Employer: TBC Holdings LLC (for an established engineering/consulting firm)
- Location: Moon Township, PA (hybrid/remote, on-the-road work)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year + benefits
Lead survey work for civil and transportation projects, sign and seal plans, and help grow the survey department. Perfect if you’re a PA‑licensed PLS with 5+ years’ experience and want leadership plus strong benefits and PTO.
Engineer III – Distribution Planning
- Employer: Duquesne Light Company
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA – Woods Run Complex (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and model the electric distribution system for over half a million customers, using tools like CYME and Python to study load flow, protection, and grid performance. Great for an electrical engineer (3+ years) who wants utility experience and hybrid work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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