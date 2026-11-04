🏗️ Pittsburgh Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles From $68K–$245K

Pittsburgh’s engineering scene is busy right now, from power utilities to VR hardware. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $173,000–$245,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Own end-to-end hardware system architecture for next‑gen AR/VR data collection platforms, working with teams on eye tracking, hand tracking, holograms, and more. Ideal if you have 8+ years in complex hardware systems and want to shape future AR/VR devices.

Employer: Baker Hughes

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite, Mon–Fri 8–5)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility and full benefits)

Support design and delivery of electrical systems for large energy and industrial projects, from concept through execution. Good fit if you have a BS in Electrical Engineering and ~3 years’ experience and want strong benefits and global project exposure.

Employer: Chromalox (Electrical Thermal Solutions, Spirax Group)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Analyze industrial heating applications and design custom thermal solutions while supporting sales and design engineering. Open to early‑career and experienced engineers with a technical degree (EE/ME/ChemE preferred) who like customer-facing, quote-and-design work.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Remote or office-based in approved U.S. locations (supports Pittsburgh work)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead Civil BIM and digital delivery standards across transportation, water, and public infrastructure projects using Bentley and Autodesk tools. Great for a civil/BIM pro (5–10+ years) who wants to drive AI, digital twins, and model‑based delivery firmwide.

Employer: ms consultants, inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Columbus, OH (hybrid/remote options)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and mentor an architectural team delivering commercial building projects (retail, office, municipal, more). Best for a seasoned Registered Architect or PE who enjoys team leadership, quality standards, and expanding technical services.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for client)

Location: Fully remote in Pennsylvania

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run survey operations across multiple teams, from ALTA and boundary surveys to construction staking, all from home in PA. You’ll need ~8+ years’ experience, strong Civil 3D skills, and ideally PLS or LSIT.

Employer: Bloom Engineering Company (a Wabtec Company)

Location: Remote, based near Pittsburgh, heavy U.S. travel (up to 80%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,900–$98,200/year + potential bonus + benefits

Commission and troubleshoot industrial combustion and heating systems for steel, aluminum, and other heavy industries. Ideal for a hands‑on engineer (ME/EE/ChemE, 5+ years field service) who likes travel and being the go‑to technical expert on site.

Employer: TBC Holdings LLC (for an established engineering/consulting firm)

Location: Moon Township, PA (hybrid/remote, on-the-road work)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year + benefits

Lead survey work for civil and transportation projects, sign and seal plans, and help grow the survey department. Perfect if you’re a PA‑licensed PLS with 5+ years’ experience and want leadership plus strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Duquesne Light Company

Location: Pittsburgh, PA – Woods Run Complex (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Plan and model the electric distribution system for over half a million customers, using tools like CYME and Python to study load flow, protection, and grid performance. Great for an electrical engineer (3+ years) who wants utility experience and hybrid work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.