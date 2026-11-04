🏛️ North Fayette Planning: Zoning, Apartments & Data Centers

🏛️ The Township of North Fayette Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

They’ll start with roll call of the seven Planning Commission members and staff, then handle two routine items: approving the October 1, 2026 meeting minutes and reviewing the September 2026 Community Development Report.

There are two public comment periods listed as “Comments from the floor”:

One near the start for items not on the agenda

One at the end for other matters

You may speak during either of these if you attend.

Old Business – Major Zoning Change (Ordinance No. 557)

The Commission will consider Ordinance No. 557, which would:

Create three new zoning tools: Community Business Development (CBD) Zoning District Active Adult Overlay District Senior Living Overlay District

Change the zoning of the Pittsburgh Technical College property (1111 McKee Road) from “CE Civic and Education” to the new “CBD Community Business Development” district by amending the Official Zoning Map (§27-301).

New Business – Subdivisions and Lot Changes

Application 2026-19-SU – Kocuba Lot Line Revision Simple subdivision to shift a lot line 80 feet between Parcels 691-K-43 and 691-K-40

between Total area: 1.25 acres

Addresses: 240 and 248 Logan Road, Imperial, PA 15126

Zoning: R-2 Suburban Residential Application 2026-20-LD – Novelli Donaldson Subdivision Plan Simple subdivision of Parcel 797-D-8 into three lots: Lot 1: 4.623 acres Lot 2: 4.503 acres Lot 3: 4.791 acres

into three lots: Location: 532 Donaldson Road, Oakdale, PA 15071

Zoning: R-2 Suburban Residential

New Business – North Fayette Business Park Projects

Application 2026-21-CU – Boba Pops Distillery (Conditional Use) Limited distillery business, Boba Pops

Location: 1411 International Drive, Oakdale, PA 15071

Parcel: 799-P-130

Zoning: B-2 General Business Application 2026-22-CU – Garden Apartments (Conditional Use) Seven garden apartment buildings with 252 dwelling units

with Includes related recreational facilities

Site: 14.91 acres on Lot 9, North Fayette Business Park , 0 International Drive, Oakdale, PA 15071

on , Parcel: 799-P-140

Zoning: B-2 General Business Application 2026-23-SP – Tentative PNRD Plan (Revised) Revised tentative Planned Non-Residential Development (PNRD)

Area: 164.254 acres

Location: International Drive and Bateman Road

Zoning: B-2 General Business and PNRD Overlay District

and Parcels: 799-L-160, 799-R-150, 799-P-140, 799-P-130, 799-R-120, 799-R-110, 799-R-100, 915-D-1

New Business – Data Center Zoning (Ordinance No. 552)

The Commission will also review Ordinance No. 552 – Data Center Ordinance, which would:

Add a “Data Center” use to the Zoning Ordinance (Chapter 27 )

use to the Zoning Ordinance (Chapter ) Create a Data Center Overlay Zoning District (DCO) in part of RIDC Park West at The Pointe

in part of Make “Data Center” a conditional use in the DCO

in the DCO Set definitions, standards, and criteria for data centers

The meeting will end with a final resident and taxpayer comment period and then adjournment.