🧑‍💼 Pittsburgh HR Roles with Strong Pay & Multiple Openings

Pittsburgh HR folks, there’s solid demand right now for people who know compensation, incentives, and risk. If you like numbers, structure, and helping pay programs run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in-office; or Cleveland, OH)

(in-office; or Cleveland, OH) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $68,750 base

Entry-level HR/compensation role helping run quarterly incentive pay, check data accuracy, and test system changes in Varicent. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with numbers, and want to grow in Total Rewards at a major bank.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by city; see KPMG pay transparency page for details

Senior HR role owning compensation benchmarking, market analysis, and year-end pay planning for a big-name firm. Ideal if you have 5+ years broad-based comp experience, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and want to advise leaders on pay strategy.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid; other cities also listed)

(hybrid; other cities also listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $137,500 base, incentive-eligible

Mid–senior role sitting between Total Rewards and risk, leading governance and risk management for base and variable compensation programs. Great if you have 3+ years in risk/controls or comp, like frameworks and audits, and want to shape how incentive plans stay compliant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.