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🧑💼 Pittsburgh HR Roles with Strong Pay & Multiple Openings
Pittsburgh HR folks, there’s solid demand right now for people who know compensation, incentives, and risk. If you like numbers, structure, and helping pay programs run smoothly, these are worth a look.
Incentive Compensation Associate
- Employer: PNC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in-office; or Cleveland, OH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000 – $68,750 base
Entry-level HR/compensation role helping run quarterly incentive pay, check data accuracy, and test system changes in Varicent. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with numbers, and want to grow in Total Rewards at a major bank.
Manager, Compensation Strategies
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range varies by city; see KPMG pay transparency page for details
Senior HR role owning compensation benchmarking, market analysis, and year-end pay planning for a big-name firm. Ideal if you have 5+ years broad-based comp experience, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and want to advise leaders on pay strategy.
LOB Risk Specialist Senior – Incentives (HR Compensation)
- Employer: PNC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid; other cities also listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $137,500 base, incentive-eligible
Mid–senior role sitting between Total Rewards and risk, leading governance and risk management for base and variable compensation programs. Great if you have 3+ years in risk/controls or comp, like frameworks and audits, and want to shape how incentive plans stay compliant.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to position your experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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