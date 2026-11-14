The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-2) will induct a few members of their esteemed Stanley Cup teams into the team Hall of Fame Saturday. After winning two of their last three on their West Coast road trip, they will also face the Ottawa Senators (12-6-2) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m. when Mr. Jeff Jimerson sings the National Anthem. The Penguins are also inducting Marc-Andre Fleury, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford, and Jack McGregor into the team’s Hall of Fame.

The Penguins had a wild ride against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday. A back-and-forth first period resulted in a 1-0 Penguins lead when Sam Girard blasted a slap shot for what was essentially a power-play goal seconds after the man-advantage expired.

The Penguins claimed a 2-0 lead when Ben Kindel slammed a rebound for a power-play goal early in the third period, but San Jose surged through the end of the third period and tied the game 2-2. On a goal by Macklin Celebrini and an assist by Celebrini to set up Mason Marchment for the tying goal late.

Penguins goalie Sergei Murashov made a few sparkling saves in overtime, including Sam Dickinson’s breakaway. Murashov stopped 34 of 36 shots overall, and all three shootout attempts. Ben Kindel scored the lone shootout goal for the Penguins in a 3-2 SO win.

Murashov will start in goal Saturday, per coach Dan Muse.

Ottawa rallied for a 4–3 overtime win over Colorado on Thursday. Shane Pinto opened the scoring, Tim Stützle added a first-period goal, and Drake Batherson tied the game with 3:56 left in regulation. Pinto scored again 2:08 into overtime to complete the comeback.

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves in his return from a lower-body injury. He’ll likely start against the Penguins Saturday. In his career, Ullmark has an 8-0-1 record against the Penguins with a .926 save percentage.

The Penguins made more line changes. Rutger McGroarty will remain in the lineup, but Ville Koivunen will most likely be a healthy scratch.

The team also demoted Ilya Solovyov to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The move clears a spot to activate defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who has practiced with the team.

How to Watch

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: 105.9 The X

Penguins Lines

Rickard Rakell–Sidney Crosby–Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak–Ben Kindel–Egor Chinakhov

Nick Robertson–Hendrix Lapierre–Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar–Blake Lizotte–Rutger McGroarty

Defense

Spencer Stastney–Erik Karlsson

Sam Girard–Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile–Kris Letang

Goalie: Sergei Murashov, confirmed.

Senators Lines

Fabian Zetterlund–Tim Stützle–Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino–Shane Pinto–Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio–Ridly Greig–Claude Giroux

Sammy Blais–Stephen Halliday–Hayden Hodgson

Defense

Jake Sanderson–Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot–Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven–Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalie: Linus Ullmark, expected.

Special Teams

Penguins power play: 21.1% (19th). Penguins penalty kill: 78.8% (12th).

Senators power play: 11.8% (31st). Senators penalty kill: 75.0% (21st).