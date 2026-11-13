IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CRANBERRY TWP., — A new day, a couple of new Pittsburgh Penguins line combinations to make room for a young player, get ready to welcome back one injured veteran, but also another youngster was shuffled out of the regular rotation.

Things have rarely been settled around this team. Not since the opening days of training camp a couple of months ago has coach Dan Muse been afforded the luxury of consistent lines and defense pairings.

Friday, defenseman Ilya Solovyov sat solemnly in his dressing stall after practice, slowly undoing his tape, reaching for a Zyn pouch and staring closely at his Pittsburgh Penguins hat. The big defenseman has made strides this season in limited action, but his current stint with the NHL club appears to be coming to a close as Trevor van Riemsdyk was again a full go at practice.

Per Muse’s customary response to a returning injured player, the coach will have a few conversations with the player and medical staff Friday afternoon, and they’ll make a determination as to van Riemsdyk’s availability for Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena.

“He’s got that veteran presence. Good first pass. Good defensive positioning,” said Muse. “You know, he’s a guy who puts himself into good starting points. You know he’s going to be battling. He competes every day.”

Van Riemsdyk, 35, has played in only five games this season after signing a two-year deal on July 1, and he did so on his offside (the left). Coaches paired TVR with Solovyov at practice as an extra pairing Friday, so it seems he is headed for support duty, at least in the immediate.

The Penguins will have to shed one player to activate van Riemsdyk.

Muse also confirmed the PHN report that Bryan Rust and Elmer Soderblom skated Friday morning, but there has been no change in their injured status.

Penguins Lines

As one young player made his case to stick in the lineup, another’s tentative play might earn some press box nachos.

Friday, Muse rewarded Rutger McGroarty for a solid game against the San Jose Sharks, keeping him on the fourth line with Blake Lizotte and Connor Dewar. To make space, fellow Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins alum Ville Koivunen was the extra forward.

McGroarty, 22, doesn’t yet have a point in three NHL games this season, but his reliable defensive work and predictable presence in the offensive zone were notable, especially against San Jose. PHN graded him well in the postgame report card.

Muse also shuffled Nick Robertson again. Robertson admitted to PHN that he didn’t have his best game against San Jose, and the line was a minus-2. Friday, Muse not only flipped Novak back to the wing, but reinserted Hendrix Lapierre as the third-line center, and paired Lapierre with Robertson.

Rickard Rakell-Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak-Ben Kindel-Egor Chinakhov

Nick Robertson-Hendrix Lapierre-Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar-Blake Lizotte-Rutger McGroarty

Extra: Koivunen

Defense

Spencer Stastney-Erik Karlsson

Sam Girard-Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile-Kris Letang

Extra: van Riemsdyk-Solovyov

Goalies: Arturs Silovs, Sergei Murashov.

And for those interested, Silovs was off the ice well before Murashov, which is usually an indication of the next day’s starting goalie. Murashov won his last two starts, both on the recent three-game road trip.

Despite Murashov’s insistence that he divorce his emotions from results and focus on the process, his wins undoubtedly affirmed the team’s belief in the goalie.

“In terms of me, I think there’s belief in everybody that’s here. I think it was good for him to get the wins. Some of the games that he played previously. I think he competed, and I think there were just too (many chances) coming at him, and so that’s a team thing,” said Muse. “That’s on all of us, but I think for him, I think both games, (we’re) excited for him to be in there to get the wins. I thought he played really well.”

The Media Message

After his first win on the trip, a 5-2 victory over the LA Kings last Saturday. Murashov told the few reporters in LA that he wanted to “send a media message to Devin Cooley.”

Murashov was appreciative of Cooley’s transparency and vulnerability on the mental issues that goalies face, and said his recent comments on the subject helped him.

Cooley, who plays for the Calgary Flames, responded publicly, too.

“I’m glad I can do something instead of just play a sport … because that doesn’t really make a huge impact on humanity,” quipped Cooley with some laughter.

So, this reporter had to ask Murashov if he’d seen the reply. Murashov sheepishly admitted he had indeed.

“Message delivered,” Murashov said with a smile as he looked down and smiled some more to himself.