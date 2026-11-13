CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. — It has not yet been one month, but Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust was skating, and skating hard Friday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Complex.

The team termed Rust out week-to-week on Oct. 22 and said he would be re-evaluated in six weeks for a lower-body injury. However, both Rust and Elmer Soderblom were skating on Rink 1 more than an hour before the Penguins team practice. Both were in white non-contact jerseys.

This season, Rust, 34, has five points and three goals in six games but has not played since the team’s Oct. 19 loss to the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center.

Soderblom, 25, was in and out of the lineup before also suffering an upper-body injury that was initially termed day-to-day, but later downgraded to week-to-week. He has one assist in six games this season. Soderblom’s last appearance was the Oct. 24 overtime win over the Nashville Predators, in which he tallied an assist in nearly 14 minutes of ice time.

The Penguins host the Ottawa Senators Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. They won two of three on their West Coast road trip, beating the LA Kings and San Jose Sharks, but lost to the Anaheim Ducks in the middle game.

It is unclear whether that was Rust’s or Soderblom’s first time on the ice since being injured. This report is a PHN exclusive.