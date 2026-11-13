IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first tangible bit of Pittsburgh Penguins trade intelligence dropped Thursday when TSN reporter Pierre LeBrun said the Carolina Hurricanes are very interested in acquiring Erik Karlsson.

Karlsson has been philosophical about his future. Last season, when he said no matter what happened with Evgeni Malkin‘s contract, Malkin would “be fine. He’ll land on his feet.” Karlsson also quietly said the same about himself.

LeBrun reported that Karlsson’s people will meet with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas in the new year to chart a course for Karlsson’s future. And it would seem rather obvious that it will include a trade because the Penguins are already well out of contention.

“Guess what? Erik Karlsson is still a great player. Leading the Pittsburgh Penguins with 19 points in 19 games. He had 66 points last year. He’s a pending UFA,” LeBrun said on TSN. “He’s playing on a team that’s pretty much headed nowhere. So, the Penguins are going to be sellers.”

LeBrun conceded that Karlsson has a full no-movement clause, which means that he can control the process and veto trades to undesirable teams or locations.

“My understanding is that his camp will convene with Kyle Dubas in the new year and figure out a pathway to where this is headed,” said LeBrun. “One team to keep an eye on: the Carolina Hurricanes. They were the runners-up for Karlsson back in the summer of ’23 … Carolina had a ton of interest in him. I’m told they still do.”

Carolina has changed GMs since then, moving on from Don Waddell, who is now the Columbus Blue Jackets GM, to Eric Tulski, who is seen as an analytics GM but has married that approach by fitting players to coach Rod Brind’Amour’s uptempo system.

“They tried to sign John Carlson on July 1, but Tampa swooped in and got him,” LeBrun said. “But it tells you about the one need the Stanley Cup champions feel they still have.”

Karlsson has played with several defense partners this season on the struggling Penguins blue line, including Declan Carlile, Sam Girard, and Spencer Stastney, and is in his fourth season with the Penguins. His name is among several veterans on the market as Dubas prepares to turn the page from a team led by players in their mid-30s to a rebuilding effort.