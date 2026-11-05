Why Defensive Problems? Penguins Answer for Mistakes (+)

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The results speak loudly. The quiet dejection in the Pittsburgh Penguins dressing room Tuesday night spoke even louder.

Instead of even-strength breakdowns Tuesday, the Penguins succumbed to penalty-kill mistakes, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t bruising defensive mistakes that again gave the Vegas Golden Knights loud chances, including the tying goal in the middle of the third period. And the players have some opinions.

Despite the limited mistakes Tuesday, there were still big ones, following several games with extraordinary gaffes. And PHN has been talking to the players. Some of their terminology lined up with coach Dan Muse’s assessment that their troubles started with mistakes in the offensive zone and carried through to their own goal.

It’s a nearly impossible question to answer in the chaotic light of a hockey game, but the Penguins’ ability to turn mistakes into a near art form not only requires the question but participants’ contemplation, too.

Tactically, the Penguins kept an F3 high for much of their game against Vegas, and the structure worked well, at least until the moments after they scored the go-ahead goal and figuratively let the horses out of the barn.

By asking several players what they’re seeing with the struggles, I thought PHN+ subscribers might enjoy seeing the unfiltered and unedited answers, rather than me weaving their words through examples and errors. After all, you’ve seen the examples and probably don’t want to relive them.

Rakell had an interesting take: the forwards are leaving the zone too quickly and not putting themselves in position for breakouts, thus leaving the defensemen exposed.

Explaining the Defensive Lapses

Kaedan Korczak: I think everything starts in the O-zone for us; having an eye forward is key. You know that keeps our team on our toes, so we can go and keep pucks alive. And if we don’t do that, there are breakdowns happening, two-on-ones, two-on-twos, coming back our way. And against Utah, (Arturs Silovs) kind of stood on his head. We had so many automatic rusty games. So we were lucky to get a point there, and then that trickled over into the Montreal game, and we just gave up way too much. So I think if we can clean that up, I think we’ll be fine.

Rickard Rakell: I think we showed parts of it in the games that we’ve been successful. It all starts with good defense, so we’ve shown parts of it that we can do it. We’re just going to be consistent with it and be patient with this. I think foremost, I think not (just) hoping that the puck is going to get broken out on the first touch, and stay calm and collected and help each other, and not leave anyone hanging. So if breakdowns happen, that second layer can take care of it and go from there instead of hoping that they’re going to get a bounce.

Ville Koivunen: It’s true. Like, I feel sometimes forwards are like too far away. I think it was too far away, and then they get easy turnovers, and they get good scoring chances. Yeah, it’s a struggle. And D-zone communication. But sometimes, the puck is fast, something that you can’t play, so you (have to) try again. Take your man. I think that’s also there. I know we can do better, and I know we will. We will.

Dan Muse: Yeah, in terms of our defensive play, I mean, I think we have to continue to review it. We continue to practice it. I mean, that’s what we’ve been doing, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. That’s what we’re going to continue to do as a staff, and now we want to see more consistency with it.

It’s not something where it’s like it’s never been there before. I think a big part of this is just being more consistent within that play. As I’ve mentioned before, I think a lot of times it does start in the offensive zone. Just our positioning, just putting ourselves in a position so that we can be above pucks, that we can work back, so that we can maintain numbers, and so that we can take away time and space. I think continuing to work on the details within defensive play is important as well. And so, that’s what we’re going to continue to do.