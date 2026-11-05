Penguins Game 16, the Push Back: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs. Bruins

It is hard times for the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2). They have just two regulation wins this season, are winless in three, and have yielded last-minute goals in two of the last three games. And the trade rumors are percolating. They face the stellar Boston Bruins (11-4-1) at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., and Mr. Jeff Jimerson performs the National Anthem.

The Penguins’ struggles continued Tuesday when they lost at home to the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. The Penguins weren’t great, but not bad for the second and third periods. However, their penchant for mistakes was persistent. Pinching defensemen Kris Letang and Declan Carlile were burned for a tying breakaway goal in the middle of the third period, and a botched penalty-kill coverage by Carlile in the final seconds spotted Tomas Hertl the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining.

One positive for the Penguins has been the play of goalie Arturs Silovs, who was again much better than his statistics, stopping 20 of 23.

Boston’s last game was a 3-2 shootout win over Vegas on Monday. Rookie James Hagens scored in the first period, and Morgan Geekie upped Boston’s lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal early in the second. Vegas tied it with goals from Mark Stone and Trevor Connelly.

Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves. David Pastrnak scored the deciding goal in the shootout.

Silovs is expected to start for the Penguins. Swayman for Boston.

How To Watch

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: 105.9 The X

Penguins Lines

Tommy Novak–Sidney Crosby–Rickard Rakell

Egor Chinakhov–Ben Kindel–Evgeni Malkin

Ville Koivunen–Hendrix Lapierre–Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar–Blake Lizotte–Nick Robertson

Defense

Sam Girard–Erik Karlsson

Spencer Stastney–Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile–Kris Letang

Bruins Lines

Per Boston Hockey Now.

John-Jason Peterka–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov–Fraser Minten–Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt–Elias Lindholm–James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot–Sean Kuraly–Mark Kastelic

Defense

Hampus Lindholm–Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov–Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet–Mason Lohrei

Special Teams

Penguins power play: 18.2% (22nd). Penguins penalty kill: 82.1% (11th).

Bruins power play: 20.0% (19th). Bruins penalty kill: 76.4% (18th)

Penguins Game Notes

The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 17 home games against Boston (10-6-1) dating back to Dec. 14, 2016.

Despite the three-game winless streak, the Penguins are 2-2-1 in their last five games. However, the team is at least six points out of a playoff spot, and a regulation loss Thursday would put them eight points out.

Rickard Rakell has 20 points (10-10-20) in 25 games against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.

Nick Robertson is a team-high plus-7 and has been plus or even in 13 of 15 games this season.

With a point, Sidney Crosby will become the sixth all-time leading scorer in the NHL.

Tommy Novak notched his second straight multi-point effort (1-1-2) on Tuesday against Vegas, giving him 12 points (5-7-12) in 15 games this season.