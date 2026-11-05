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Penguins Game 16, the Push Back: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch vs. Bruins
By Dan Kingerski,3 days ago
It is hard times for the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2). They have just two regulation wins this season, are winless in three, and have yielded last-minute goals in two of the last three games. And the trade rumors are percolating. They face the stellar Boston Bruins (11-4-1) at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.
The puck drops just after 7 p.m., and Mr. Jeff Jimerson performs the National Anthem.
The Penguins’ struggles continued Tuesday when they lost at home to the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. The Penguins weren’t great, but not bad for the second and third periods. However, their penchant for mistakes was persistent. Pinching defensemen Kris Letang and Declan Carlile were burned for a tying breakaway goal in the middle of the third period, and a botched penalty-kill coverage by Carlile in the final seconds spotted Tomas Hertl the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining.Read NextPenguins Grades: An Inescapable Reality and They Know It
One positive for the Penguins has been the play of goalie Arturs Silovs, who was again much better than his statistics, stopping 20 of 23.
Boston’s last game was a 3-2 shootout win over Vegas on Monday. Rookie James Hagens scored in the first period, and Morgan Geekie upped Boston’s lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal early in the second. Vegas tied it with goals from Mark Stone and Trevor Connelly.
Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves. David Pastrnak scored the deciding goal in the shootout.
Silovs is expected to start for the Penguins. Swayman for Boston.
How To Watch
TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Radio: 105.9 The X
Penguins Lines
Tommy Novak–Sidney Crosby–Rickard Rakell
Egor Chinakhov–Ben Kindel–Evgeni Malkin
Ville Koivunen–Hendrix Lapierre–Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar–Blake Lizotte–Nick Robertson
Defense
Sam Girard–Erik Karlsson
Spencer Stastney–Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile–Kris Letang
Bruins Lines
Per Boston Hockey Now.
John-Jason Peterka–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov–Fraser Minten–Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt–Elias Lindholm–James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot–Sean Kuraly–Mark Kastelic
Defense
Hampus Lindholm–Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov–Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet–Mason Lohrei
Special Teams
Penguins power play: 18.2% (22nd). Penguins penalty kill: 82.1% (11th).
Bruins power play: 20.0% (19th). Bruins penalty kill: 76.4% (18th)
Penguins Game Notes
The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 17 home games against Boston (10-6-1) dating back to Dec. 14, 2016.
Despite the three-game winless streak, the Penguins are 2-2-1 in their last five games. However, the team is at least six points out of a playoff spot, and a regulation loss Thursday would put them eight points out.
Rickard Rakell has 20 points (10-10-20) in 25 games against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.
Nick Robertson is a team-high plus-7 and has been plus or even in 13 of 15 games this season.
With a point, Sidney Crosby will become the sixth all-time leading scorer in the NHL.
Tommy Novak notched his second straight multi-point effort (1-1-2) on Tuesday against Vegas, giving him 12 points (5-7-12) in 15 games this season.