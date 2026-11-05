Dan’s Daily: Canucks Reject Blockbuster; Larkin Declines; Penguins Defend

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It got interesting after Pittsburgh Penguins practice Wednesday as coach Dan Muse gave a vigorous defense of Declan Carlile. We’ve got that and the rest of the Penguins’ stories. Elsewhere in the Daily, it seems there was almost a blockbuster trade this summer between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks for Elias Pettersson, but interestingly, it was Vancouver that walked away rather than take on an underperforming center. Dylan Larkin has reportedly rejected adding teams to his 10-team list, which can only drag this expired melodrama on longer than Grey’s Anatomy. It seems Canada’s rejection of allowing Team Russia into the World Juniors is final, and the Columbus Blue Jackets purged a couple of players on waivers.

Thanks for hanging out with me last evening on the live chat. I thought I set the time at 6:05 so I was editing some articles for Sportsnaut, getting the graphics set up for the live chat, and finishing a pastrami sammich for dinner (nothing great, just from the lunch meat section) and our pal Drizzy sent me a DM reminding me the show was at 5:05. So, I was 40 minutes late, i raced over to my studio spot, flipped open the laptop, and had no outline or where I was going to start, but it might have been the best No Pucks Given / Chat we’ve done.

Go figure. Thanks. And we’re going to start rewarding PHN+ subscribers on the Live Chat. Now that the platform is settled and functional, we’ve got the AMA feature to keep the conversation going (there’s an AMA option on your account page), and we’re going to prioritize PHN+ subscribers on the chats. I’d love it if you joined in the fun here.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Vince Comunale wrote a great piece on the economics of the Remix jersey. We combined his piece and my notebook after the small Gary Bettman presser. The league’s economics are squeezing the paying customers, and the results are starting to show. When we write NHL news, it sort of exists on an island, but I was genuinely mad with this notebook as commissioner Gary Bettman flatly dismissed my question over concerns that the NHL is getting unaffordable.

Bettman’s tone was just…yeah.

Wednesday, Penguins coach Dan Muse removed one veteran from the lineup but was also asked about Declan Carlile and his spot. Plenty of us have been talking about it, and Muse stated his case with conviction. He really defended Carlile.

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

NHLtraderumors.me: As part of the most recent 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman revealed that Carolina and Vancouver were working on a deal for Elias Pettersson, but it was Vancouver that walked away from the blockbuster trade rather than accept Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who is having a pretty good start to the season.

I’m not sure what is being discussed in hockey circles about Kotkaniemi, or what has happened since, but I maintain that I saw a potentially great shutdown center with Montreal in 2020, but his career went sideways as soon as he signed with Carolina.

The Columbus Blue Jackets seem to have something cooking. Danton Heinen and Emil Andrae are on waivers. Huh?

TSN: Dylan Larkin has been asked to expand his no-trade list. Or, the reverse statement is that he’s been asked to stop weaponizing his NTC. However, Larkin and his agent have said, nope.

Detroit Hockey Now: The difficult situation is lingering, and Max Smith has the angles and some good reasons why the Red Wings trade hasn’t gone down.

I suppose one of the many reasons that I’m not in management is that I would have held a press conference to say, “We’re done trying. He can sit for the rest of his career. He’s not a free agent. He pushed for a contract and signed the deal we offered. Now we’re moving on without him.”

Also from the Insiders, Canada’s refusal to let Team Russia into the country for the World Junior tournament is a sticky situation, and other countries are trying to figure out how they will handle the situation.

I’m tired of politicking. Rebuke the dictator, but let the kids play per the court order.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Connor Hellebuyck opened up on the trade, but was guarded about the reasons for it. He thanked Winnipeg and the fans, but I’m guessing it wasn’t enough for the Devils goalie.

San Jose Hockey Now: A string of embarrassing losses, and the players closed the door and closed ranks. The San Jose Sharks had a players-only meeting.