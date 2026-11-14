The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t part with much prospect capital in trades last winter, but that could change this offseason.

The pressure is on for Ben Cherington and the Pirates. The goal in 2026 was to make the playoffs. That didn’t happen. But Cherington will get another shot to try and put a stop to MLB’s second-longest playoff drought and get Pittsburgh back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

The Pirates, like all teams hoping to make the playoffs next year, will explore the trade market to upgrade their roster. Pittsburgh has established a solid foundation at the big-league level. While they could look to trade some established pieces to address other needs, dealing prospects is probably in their best interest.

The only prospect that is probably 100% untouchable is Seth Hernandez. The 20-year-old is arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, and it would take something crazy for the Pirates to even consider moving him.

Third baseman Murf Gray and outfielder Edward Florentino are also probably close to being untouchable. Gray looks like the potential third baseman of the future after a sensational first professional season. Florentino is widely considered one of the top prospects in the league.

Outside of those three, the Pirates could be open to moving just about any of their prospects. Here’s how some notable prospects should be categorized.

It Would Take a Lot

OF Derek Curiel, INF Wyatt Sanford

The Pirates don’t know exactly what they have in Curiel, this year’s first round pick. Curiel didn’t play a professional game after the Pirates selected him fifth overall out of LSU. But they obviously think highly enough of him to take him where they did.

Sanford’s bat is emerging and he’s always been considered a strong defender. He’s a prospect who has seen his status climb after he was selected in the second round in 2024.

The Pirates would likely be reluctant to move either. But if they could be used as part of a package to land an All-Star caliber player, such as Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, both should be in play.

Area of Strength

C Easton Carmichael, C/1B Axiel Plaz, C Edgleen Perez

The Pirates have three catchers who could all be considered organizational top 10 prospects. Carmichael reached Double-A this year. Plaz spent the season in High-A. Perez was with Low-A Bradenton.

Pittsburgh already dealt from their catching depth at the trade deadline when Omar Alfonzo was sent to the Yankees for reliever Camilo Doval. With a trio of controllable catchers on the 40-man roster in Henry Davis, Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez, the Pirates could afford to part with a catching prospect in the right deal.

Upper-Level Prospects on the Table

OF Lonnie White Jr., INF Duce Gourson, RHP Antwone Kelly, RHP Khristian Curtis

White is back on the prospect radar after a strong and healthy 2026 season. Pittsburgh is high on Gourson, but he’s a player that should be available in the right deal. The Pirates would probably be reluctant to trade away pitching depth in Kelly or Curtis. But again, they should consider moving either in the right deal.

Lower-Level Prospects on the Table

LHP Reinold Navarro, INF Johan De Los Santos, INF Yordany De Los Santos, OF Carlos Tejera, RHP Levi Sterling, 1B/DH Tony Blanco Jr., INF/OF Jhonny Severino, INF Darell Morel

Each player listed here comes with varying degrees of intrigue and upside. Of the bunch, Navarro is probably the player the Pirates would most want to keep. But he’s also probably the prospect most coveted by other teams. Prospect hoarding is usually unwise. Cherington should be comfortable moving these prospects to try and build a winner.

Trending Down

INF Termarr Johnson, LHP Hunter Barco, OF Jhostynxon Garcia

All three players listed had much higher value this time last year. Johnson had a brutal season at the plate and suffered a serious knee injury at the end of the season. Barco hasn’t shown the ability to consistently get outs in the big leagues and has had command issues. Garcia didn’t get much of a chance with the Pirates. He did have some injury issues, so maybe he gets more of a pass.

Rule 5 Logjam

C/1B Axiel Plaz, INF Jhonny Severino, INF Yordany De Los Santos, OF Lonnie White Jr., OF Mitch Jebb, RHP Derek Diamond

One other thing to consider is the Pirates have a plethora of prospects who are at least worth considering adding to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. It will be almost impossible for the Pirates to protect each player. With next week’s deadline to do so fast approaching, perhaps some could be possible trade candidates.