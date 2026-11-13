Welcome back to another edition of our Pirates Q&A. Let’s get to your questions.

If Lowe is signed and with a healthy Konnor Griffin, what would be the next move with Nick Gonzales? – Ronald Borczyk

I have trouble envisioning a scenario where Griffin, Lowe and Gonzales all exist on the same roster. Obviously, Griffin isn’t goin anywhere. It’s completely up in the air whether or not Lowe will be a Pirate in 2027 and beyond.

If the Pirates do re-sign Lowe, which would be an upset for me, I think it’s entirely possible Gonzales hits the trade market. He’s coming off a solid offensive season. He doesn’t have as much power as some thought he would but he was one of only seven players to bat .300 this season. But his defense at third base was awful. I don’t think he can be the everyday guy there again.

Unless the Pirates extended Gonzales’ versatility — maybe the try him some in left field? I’m not confident he’d be back with the team should Lowe be the everyday second baseman for the foreseeable future.

Will they get a real 3rd baseman? – Wayne Conners

I think they will add a third baseman should Lowe depart in free agency. They’ll need to add offense somewhere to make up for some of the production lost by losing Lowe, and third base is the most logical position to do that.

If the Pirates sign a free agent, Alec Bohm is probably the best option in a relatively thin market. I’d be surprised if they made a serious run at Teruaki Sato, the prized Japanese star. There are also questions about his ability to play the hot corner.

There are more options who could be available through trades. I’ve recently examined a couple of them in Isaac Paredes and Zack Gelof. There are some others, too.

If Lowe isn’t signed, who plays third with Gonzo at 2nd? – Louis Sorendo

That is indeed what I think happens if Lowe walks. Gonzales slides back to his natural position at second base. He was a productive player this year. While he’s never been known for his defense, he’s much better suited for second than third.

If Lowe is back I’m expecting some version of a Jared Triolo/Jacob Gonzalez platoon until prospect Murf Gray is deemed ready. If Lowe leaves, I do think it will be an external addition that mans third for the Pirates in 2027.

I really like the Isaac Paredes fit. Yes, there are some concerns knowing that he’s a dead-pull power hitter with the unfriendly hitting conditions for right-handed batters at PNC Park. But he does have power and gives the lineup more balance and hits both lefties and righties well. He’s also on an affordable one-year contract and can serve as a placeholder for Gray. The Pirates would have to part with some good pieces to get him, but nothing exorbitant.

Do you plan to have Mangum in the starting lineup on day one of 2027? He is a VERY important cog in the wheel to success. His spirit , his speed, his talent. – Robert Looker

I think Jake Mangum is a valuable player. He offers speed, defense and puts the ball in play. His teammates love him and the coaching staff speaks highly of him. He was at his best last year when he was filling in for an injured Oneil Cruz and playing everyday.

But I don’t have him starting everyday next year. I think the current starting outfield will be Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez. I also think the Pirates will be seeking another right-handed bat this offseason, and they could add one in the outfield.

It’s not to say Mangum will be buried on the bench everyday. In fact, I think he’ll still play quite a bit. Reynolds will need days at DH. Cruz will too. I think highly of Valdez but I’m not 100% convinced he can be trusted to play everyday. Mangum will get his chances. But I don’t see him starting unless other moves are made.