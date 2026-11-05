Pirates Free Agent Needs: Plenty of Viable Left-Handed Relief Options

Last offseason, the Pirates signed veteran left-handed reliever Gregory Soto to a one-year deal in free agency. Soto is now a free agent, and Pittsburgh again needs a lefty option out of the bullpen.

Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk and Brandon Eisert are the only left-handed pitchers on the 40-man roster to see extended time in the big-leagues last season. Montgomery will enter the year as the team’s closer, but the Pirates will need an upgrade over Sisk and Eisert.

There are plenty of left-handed relief options on the free agent market this offseason. Adrián Morejón is the top reliever available but will be too pricy for Pittsburgh. Alex Vesia could get more than the Pirates are willing to offer, too.

But there are a handful of others who could be a fit for the Pirates.

Gregory Soto

2026 stats: 6-5, 3.63 ERA, 67 innings, 49 hits, 39 walks, 79 strikeouts, 16 saves, 69 appearances

Soto had a good season with the Pirates. He had to fill in at closer on various occasions, especially when the team’s bullpen struggled in the first half of the season. The 31-year-old had a few hiccups but overall performed well for the Pirates and could be a candidate to re-sign.

JoJo Romero

2026 stats: 3-3, 3.36 ERA, 56.1 innings, 51 hits, 18 walks, 54 strikeouts, 55 appearances

Romero began the year with the Cardinals before helping lead the Brewers to the World Series following a deadline deal. While he wasn’t as effective as he was last season, the 30-year-old was consistently solid for both teams. The Pirates have seen plenty of Romero, who has spent the last five seasons in the division.

Brock Burke

2026 stats: 6-5, 2.30 ERA, 74.1 innings, 54 hits, 40 walks, 74 strikeouts, two saves, 77 appearances

Burke was called upon often by the Reds and led the National League in appearances. The 2026 season — his first in Cincinnati — was the best of his career. The Pirates have liked left-handers with high extension and the 30-year-old ranked in the 81st-percentile league-wide.

A.J. Minter

2026 stats: 2-2, 2.56 ERA, 45.2 innings, 40 hits, eight walks, 41 strikeouts, one save, 41 appearances

Performance has never been an issue for Minter. Health has been at times. The 33-year-old missed two months to start the season due to left lat surgery. But he came back strong and was very effective during his time with the Mets and Twins.

Sean Newcomb

2026 stats: 2-5, 3.09 ERA, 90.1 innings, 73 hits, 34 walks, 84 strikeouts, four saves, 60 appearances

Newcomb is a former starter, so he’s someone who is capable of providing some length out of the bullpen if needed. He had a strong 2025 season and pitched well again for the White Sox this year. The 33-year-old has six pitches in his arsenal, though he relies primarily on his four-seamer, slurve and sinker.

Steven Okert

2026 stats: 6-2, 2.13 ERA, 67.2 innings, 45 hits, 14 walks, 68 strikeouts, 68 appearances

Father time has not yet caught up to the 35-year-old Okert. His 2026 season with the Astros was the best of his career. Over the last two years in Houston, Okert ranks fifth among MLB relievers in ERA. He’s also been available. Only Morejón has made more appearances among lefty relievers.

Other Free Agents of Note