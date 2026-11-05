Pirates’ Brandon Lowe Named Finalist for Silver Slugger

Coming off a stellar first season with the Pirates, second baseman Brandon Lowe has been named a National League Silver Slugger finalist.

Lowe slashed .260/.331/.493 with 29 doubles, one triple, 35 home runs and 96 RBI in a career-high 150 games this season. The 32-year-old led the Pirates in home runs and RBI. Lowe’s 33 home runs as a second baseman were the most in a single season in franchise history.

Lowe led all MLB second basemen in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS (.824). He finished second in RBI and runs (94). Lowe finished sixth in the National League in home runs and ninth in RBI, regardless of position.

Brice Turang of the Brewers is the other finalist for NL second basemen. Should he win, this would be Lowe’s first-career Silver Slugger. Winners will be announced on Nov. 17.

Lowe is looking to be the first Pirates player to take home a Silver Slugger since Andrew McCutchen in 2015. The last Pirate second baseman to win the award was Neil Walker in 2014. Walker and Johnny Ray (1983) are the only Pirate second basemen to ever win one.

Lowe is currently a free agent. The Pirates extended him a $23.15 million qualifying offer on Monday. He has until Nov. 17 to either accept or reject the offer.