Perrotto: Some Righty Bats The Pirates Should Pursue

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offensive improvement last season is hard to overstate.

The Pirates finished sixth in the major leagues in runs scored in 2026, averaging 4.63 per game. A year earlier, the Pirates were last in that category among the 30 MLB teams.

What makes the Pirates’ leap even more astounding is that they dramatically increased their run production despite being terrible against left-handed pitching. The Pirates went 18-33 and posted a .663 OPS when opponents started a lefty in 2026.

Despite the feebleness versus southpaws, the Pirates still improved their overall record by 11 games, finishing 82-80 a year after going 71-91.

The Pirates finished six games out of the third and final National League wild card. So they still have ground to make up if they want to reach the postseason next year for the first time since 2015.

Adding right-handed hitting is essential for the Pirates to continue their upward trajectory. General manager Ben Cherington needs to make the same kind of serious effort that he did last winter when he acquired a pair of productive left-handed hitters by trading for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and signing free agent first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn.

Cherington’s first call should be to the Colorado Rockies about catcher Hunter Goodman. The Rockies would surely drive a hard bargain for a two-time All-Star who hit 41 home runs last season and won’t be eligible for free agency until 2029.

However, no one should be untouchable on a team that has had four consecutive 100-loss seasons. Even Goodman, 28, who projects to have a $6.5-million salary next season through the arbitration process,

The Pirates could try to entice the Rockies with a package of three controllable pitchers with major-league experience: Carmen Mlodzinski, Khristian Curtis, and Antwone Kelly. If the Rockies insist on Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, or Bubba Chandler, then it’s time for the Pirates to move on,

The Houston Astros should also be open to trading anyone with new general manager Randy Flores in place. The Pirates tried to trade for infielder Isaac Paredes in the past, and he could be this winter’s Lowe, entering his walk year and readily available.

Paredes hit 25 home runs last year and has gone deep at least 19 times in each of his five full MLB seasons. Power hitting isn’t cheap, and Paredes has a $13.35-million salary next season.

The Astros have reached the playoffs nine times in the last 10 seasons and are not in rebuilding mode. However, they need to restock the farm system, which makes an offer of shortstop prospect Wyatt Sanford and outfield prospect Carlos Tejera enticing. Baseball America ranks Sanford as the Pirates’ No. 5 prospect and Tejera at No. 28.

Sanford would be difficult to give up in a trade for a player the Pirates would likely have for only one season. Yet the Pirates will have to sacrifice some young talent for a chance to win now.

The Astros would certainly ask for Jones. Flores is his paternal uncle, after all. In this case, though, baseball would have to be thicker than blood.

If Goodman and Paredes are unobtainable, then the Pirates could look to sign a right-handed hitter as a free agent.

Corner infielder Alec Bohm had a down year for the Philadelphia Phillies with a .249/.315/.388 slash line in 155 games with a career-worst minus-0.2 bWAR. However, he still hit 15 home runs and drove in 88 runs.

At 30, Bohm is still young enough to regain his 2024 All-Star form. Yet his lack of leverage could enable the Pirates to sign Bohm to a bargain one-year contract at $7 million.

Another interesting free agent is outfielder Taylor Ward. He hit just seven home runs in 143 games for the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners this year after setting a career high with 36 longballs for the Los Angeles Angels the season before.

Ward also had an odd slash line of .225/.359/.311 in 2026. The high on-base percentage is intriguing, as is the 32-year-old being one year removed from a big power season. If Ward is willing to take a one-year, $10-million contract, the Pirates should take a chance.

Another right-handed bat on the market is Marcell Ozuna. Uh, never mind.