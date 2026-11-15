Pittsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to assisted living. Here are several solid roles if you want to care for patients close to home.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level Graduate Nurse (Winter/Spring) role with a structured residency and support from experienced preceptors. Good fit if you’re just finishing nursing school and want hands-on training, mentoring, and a clear path from student to professional RN.

Employer: Ascension at Home together with Compassus

Ascension at Home together with Compassus Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home health RN role focused on helping patients recover and stay safely at home. Offers flexible scheduling, case management responsibilities, and access to career development, tuition help, and wellness programs.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Carrington Place Assisted Living

Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Part-time (with Full-time/PRN options mentioned)

(with options mentioned) Pay: Starting at $17.50/hour

CMA role in an assisted living community, giving meds, helping with daily care, and supporting seniors’ quality of life. Offers multiple shifts, a close-knit team feel, PTO, tuition assistance, daily access to wages, and other benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, keep the links handy and check back—healthcare roles here open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.