Pittsburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big-box and specialty stores adding staff. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the beauty floor stocked, clean, and ready for guests during the busy season. This role is hands-on: stocking shelves, setting displays, helping with inventory, and using basic tech like POS and Apple devices. Flexible hours are key here, including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a neighborhood Dollar General store, from staffing and training to inventory, merchandising, and customer service. You’ll manage opening/closing, cash control, and store standards, and you’ll need strong people skills plus some retail management experience and a valid driver’s license.

(Same role also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Store Manager – Pittsburg, KS Store #18856)

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.