Pittsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for new grads and seasoned clinicians. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re a new RN ready to use your nursing school skills. You’ll provide direct patient care, help coordinate with other departments, and support patient rights and confidentiality while you grow your clinical judgment.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on PT role working with adult and geriatric patients. You’ll do full assessments, design treatment plans, and guide rehab techs and PTAs, with a focus on pelvic floor and functional mobility.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

For RNs who like fast-paced work and quick decisions. You’ll triage, give meds, monitor changes, and support patients and families through urgent and life‑threatening situations.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

ICU role for experienced critical care nurses. You’ll manage ventilators, titratable drips, invasive lines, and complex care plans for the sickest patients, working closely with intensivists and the care team.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Structured RN residency for new grads who want strong support. You’ll learn bedside skills with preceptors, handle assessments, meds, IVs, and documentation while you transition into independent practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.