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🏥 Pittsburg, KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Therapy Roles
Pittsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for new grads and seasoned clinicians. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.
Graduate Nurse
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re a new RN ready to use your nursing school skills. You’ll provide direct patient care, help coordinate with other departments, and support patient rights and confidentiality while you grow your clinical judgment.
Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on PT role working with adult and geriatric patients. You’ll do full assessments, design treatment plans, and guide rehab techs and PTAs, with a focus on pelvic floor and functional mobility.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
For RNs who like fast-paced work and quick decisions. You’ll triage, give meds, monitor changes, and support patients and families through urgent and life‑threatening situations.
Intensive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ICU role for experienced critical care nurses. You’ll manage ventilators, titratable drips, invasive lines, and complex care plans for the sickest patients, working closely with intensivists and the care team.
Entry-Level Registered Nurse (Residency)
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Structured RN residency for new grads who want strong support. You’ll learn bedside skills with preceptors, handle assessments, meds, IVs, and documentation while you transition into independent practice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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