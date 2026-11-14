Pittsburg’s campus dining scene is busy right now, and Pittsburg State University has several full-time Sodexo roles open. Good mix of entry-level and experienced kitchen jobs, all with benefits.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Pittsburg, KS – Pittsburg State University

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Type: Full-time (any shift, open availability)

(any shift, open availability) Why it’s worth a look: Lead daily kitchen operations, supervise cooks, and help with training while still cooking on the line. Comes with Sodexo’s full benefits, paid time off, and growth paths into higher leadership.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Pittsburg, KS – Pittsburg State University

Salary: $12–$14/hour

Type: Full-time (varying shifts)

(varying shifts) Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level role with no experience required. You’ll keep the dishroom and kitchen areas clean and stocked, stay moving all shift, and still get access to Sodexo benefits and training.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Pittsburg, KS – Pittsburg State University

Salary: $14–$17/hour

Type: Full-time (morning shifts, varying days)

(morning shifts, varying days) Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love baking and want steady mornings. You’ll lead daily bakery production, handle portions and inventory, and help with menu items while working within a set budget.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Pittsburg, KS – Pittsburg State University

Salary: $13–$18/hour

Type: Full-time (any shift, open availability)

(any shift, open availability) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on cooking role for someone with several years of experience. You’ll handle batch cooking for multiple meal periods and may help guide other staff while serving students and guests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Sodexo often has similar roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.