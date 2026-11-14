📅 Southeast students chosen for District Honor Choir

Three Southeast High School seniors have been selected for the 2026 Southeast District Honor Choir:

Malaia Ellis – alto

– alto Hudson Locke – bass

– bass Breanna Reynolds – soprano

They were chosen from students across the southeastern region of Kansas.

The Honor Choir performance will be on Saturday, December 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bicknell Center in Pittsburg.

If you’d like to cheer them on, mark your calendar and plan to attend the concert at the Bicknell Center.