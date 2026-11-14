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Pittsburg
📅 Three Southeast seniors named to District Honor Choir
12 days ago
📅 Southeast students chosen for District Honor Choir
Three Southeast High School seniors have been selected for the 2026 Southeast District Honor Choir:
- Malaia Ellis – alto
- Hudson Locke – bass
- Breanna Reynolds – soprano
They were chosen from students across the southeastern region of Kansas.
The Honor Choir performance will be on Saturday, December 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bicknell Center in Pittsburg.
If you’d like to cheer them on, mark your calendar and plan to attend the concert at the Bicknell Center.
More Info: 2026 Southeast District Honor Choir Selections – U...
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