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Pittsburg
💰 New report shows Pittsburg’s economy and downtown surging
11 days ago
💰 Pittsburg economy growing, downtown on the rise
A new Pittsburg Micropolitan Area Economic Report from Pittsburg State University’s Business & Economic Research Center shows the local economy is strong and downtown is booming.
Key highlights:
- Cost of living is 82.5% of the national average – everyday costs like housing, utilities, groceries, and services are about 17.5% lower than the U.S. average.
- Job growth is up 1.4%, beating Kansas (0.4%) and the U.S. (0.2%).
- Since 2020, Pittsburg’s population is up 4.5% and median hourly wages are up 44.1%.
- 1,170,431 visits to Downtown Pittsburg in the first 8 months of 2026, a 10.6% increase over 2025.
- Downtown now has ~30 specialty retailers and 20+ places to eat and drink, plus more services like insurance, real estate, healthcare, salons, and offices.
- Taxable sales hit $234.8 million in the first 6 months of 2026 (up 3.5% from 2025).
- 19 new single-family homes ($4.7M value, up 125.7%), 7 new multi-family projects ($1.7M), and 63 permits for additions/alterations were issued in the first 9 months of 2026.
- Commercial permits reached $3.98M, up 82% from 2025.
The city, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Pittsburg State University are supporting growth with programs like RHID, CHIP, and other economic development incentives.
More Info: Pittsburg economy vibrant, Downtown thriving - Cit...
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