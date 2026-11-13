💰 Pittsburg economy growing, downtown on the rise

A new Pittsburg Micropolitan Area Economic Report from Pittsburg State University’s Business & Economic Research Center shows the local economy is strong and downtown is booming.

Key highlights:

Cost of living is 82.5% of the national average – everyday costs like housing, utilities, groceries, and services are about 17.5% lower than the U.S. average.

– everyday costs like housing, utilities, groceries, and services are about than the U.S. average. Job growth is up 1.4% , beating Kansas ( 0.4% ) and the U.S. ( 0.2% ).

, beating Kansas ( ) and the U.S. ( ). Since 2020 , Pittsburg’s population is up 4.5% and median hourly wages are up 44.1% .

, Pittsburg’s and . 1,170,431 visits to Downtown Pittsburg in the first 8 months of 2026 , a 10.6% increase over 2025.

to in the first , a over 2025. Downtown now has ~30 specialty retailers and 20+ places to eat and drink , plus more services like insurance, real estate, healthcare, salons, and offices.

and , plus more services like insurance, real estate, healthcare, salons, and offices. Taxable sales hit $234.8 million in the first 6 months of 2026 (up 3.5% from 2025).

hit in the first (up from 2025). 19 new single-family homes ( $4.7M value , up 125.7% ), 7 new multi-family projects ( $1.7M ), and 63 permits for additions/alterations were issued in the first 9 months of 2026 .

( , up ), ( ), and for additions/alterations were issued in the first . Commercial permits reached $3.98M, up 82% from 2025.

The city, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Pittsburg State University are supporting growth with programs like RHID, CHIP, and other economic development incentives.