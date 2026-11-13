📅 Badges and Burgers lunch to support local kids

Local first responders are hosting the annual Badges and Burgers fundraiser to support the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Join them on Friday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pittsburg Fire Station 1, 911 W 4th Street.

For $7, you get a hamburger or cheeseburger, chips, a cookie, and bottled water. You can:

Eat on-site with first responders

Use the drive-through via the West 3rd Street entrance at Fire Station 1

at Fire Station 1 Get delivery for preorders of eight or more meals

To preorder, call 620-235-0400. All preorders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Payment is cash or check only, with checks made payable to City of Pittsburg.

All proceeds go to the Children’s Advocacy Center, which supports children in the Pittsburg community by providing a safe, child-focused space for forensic interviews and working with local law enforcement and support services to reduce the trauma of child abuse.