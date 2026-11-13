Pittsburg’s healthcare scene is growing, with new clinics and specialty services opening up. If you’re in medical care and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Planned Parenthood Great Plains

Planned Parenthood Great Plains Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time, 37.5 hours/week (four 10-hour days)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

New health center opening in August and hiring multiple Certified Medical Assistants. You’ll support abortion and reproductive health care, help with ultrasounds, labs, vitals, and patient education in a fast-paced, team-based clinic.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time days (40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role providing basic patient care under an RN or physician. Comes with health, vision, dental, retirement match, PTO, sick pay, and wellness perks for eligible staff.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Focus on women’s pelvic health, building one-on-one treatment plans and rehab programs. Good fit if you’re a licensed PT who enjoys specialized, patient-centered care and close teamwork.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.