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🏥 Pittsburg, KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Pittsburg’s healthcare scene is growing, with new clinics and specialty services opening up. If you’re in medical care and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Medical Assistant (CCMA)
- Employer: Planned Parenthood Great Plains
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hours/week (four 10-hour days)
- Salary: Not listed
New health center opening in August and hiring multiple Certified Medical Assistants. You’ll support abortion and reproductive health care, help with ultrasounds, labs, vitals, and patient education in a fast-paced, team-based clinic.
LPN – Specialty
- Employer: Freeman Health System
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time days (40 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based role providing basic patient care under an RN or physician. Comes with health, vision, dental, retirement match, PTO, sick pay, and wellness perks for eligible staff.
Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on women’s pelvic health, building one-on-one treatment plans and rehab programs. Good fit if you’re a licensed PT who enjoys specialized, patient-centered care and close teamwork.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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