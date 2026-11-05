🍽️ Pittsburg, KS Food Jobs: Multiple Flexible Restaurant Roles

Pittsburg’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

High-energy sports bar vibe where you’ll take orders, serve food and drinks, and keep guests happy in the dining room. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and advancement opportunities, plus access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Part-time / flexible

Part-time / flexible Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Join a growing national brand, taking orders, cooking burgers, or making frozen custard in a casual, jeans-friendly workplace. Offers meal discounts, flexible 4–8 hour shifts, and growth opportunities, with a promote-from-within culture; must be 16+.

Employer: The G-Wagon

Location: Pittsburg, KS (food truck at a permanent spot)

(food truck at a permanent spot) Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00–$14.00 per hour

Hands-on cooking role in a fast-paced food truck kitchen, handling grills, fryers, prep, and cleaning while keeping food quality high. Great fit if you’re dependable, like working on your feet, and want to build your line cook skills without needing years of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local managers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.