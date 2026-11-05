🏥 Pittsburg, KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Therapy Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Pittsburg, KS right now, with options for bedside nurses, senior care, and travelers.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 12-bed acute rehab unit, helping patients recover and return home safely. Good fit if you like close teamwork, coordinating with therapy staff, and overseeing caregivers while protecting patient rights and privacy.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Carrington Place

Location: Pittsburg, KS (Assisted Living)

Type: Full-time (Day & Evening shifts)

(Day & Evening shifts) Pay: Starting at $17–$18/hour

Hands-on role in an assisted living community, helping seniors with daily care, meals, and activities. Nice perks like PTO, health benefits, tuition help, 401(k), free meals, and daily access to wages make this a strong option if you want stable hours and a team setting.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Facility in Pittsburg, KS

Facility in Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $1,376 per week (plus travel benefits)

13-week travel PT contract with day shifts and full travel perks like day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and recruiter support. Good for PTs who want experience in different settings while keeping steady hours.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

ICU RN role caring for high-acuity, critically ill patients with vents, drips, and invasive lines. Best for experienced ICU nurses who are confident with rapid changes, hemodynamic monitoring, and close work with intensivists and a multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.