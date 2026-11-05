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🏥 Pittsburg, KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Therapy Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady in Pittsburg, KS right now, with options for bedside nurses, senior care, and travelers.
Here are several solid openings worth a look:
Acute Rehabilitation Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 12-bed acute rehab unit, helping patients recover and return home safely. Good fit if you like close teamwork, coordinating with therapy staff, and overseeing caregivers while protecting patient rights and privacy.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Carrington Place
- Location: Pittsburg, KS (Assisted Living)
- Type: Full-time (Day & Evening shifts)
- Pay: Starting at $17–$18/hour
Hands-on role in an assisted living community, helping seniors with daily care, meals, and activities. Nice perks like PTO, health benefits, tuition help, 401(k), free meals, and daily access to wages make this a strong option if you want stable hours and a team setting.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,376/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Facility in Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay: $1,376 per week (plus travel benefits)
13-week travel PT contract with day shifts and full travel perks like day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and recruiter support. Good for PTs who want experience in different settings while keeping steady hours.
Intensive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Pittsburg, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ICU RN role caring for high-acuity, critically ill patients with vents, drips, and invasive lines. Best for experienced ICU nurses who are confident with rapid changes, hemodynamic monitoring, and close work with intensivists and a multidisciplinary team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles and future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.