🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Pittsburg, KS (Up to $27/hr)

Pittsburg has a nice mix of bank, healthcare, and retail roles right now, with options for both full-time and part-time work. If you like helping people face-to-face and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Equity Bank

Equity Bank Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Full-time / Hourly

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about building relationships with bank customers, handling daily transactions, and helping match people with the right accounts and loans. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like talking with people, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Care 4 U, INC.

Care 4 U, INC. Location: Pittsburg, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

You’ll be the main contact for patients who need help with medical equipment—answering questions, coordinating deliveries, and working with insurance. Great if you want healthcare experience, like problem-solving, and don’t mind some driving and light lifting.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #72

Walmart Supercenter #72 Location: 2710 N Broadway St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: $14–$27/hour (plus possible shift and performance premiums)

Help move and stock seasonal merchandise for busy holiday times, especially mid and closing shifts. Good option if you want flexible, short-term work with access to big-company perks like health benefits (if eligible), 401(k), stock purchase, and Walmart-paid education programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.